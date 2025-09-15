Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 16 to 23): Ash & Iron second week, Iron Banner event, and more

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron had a rough start, marked by miscommunication between developers and players regarding power leveling, as well as negative reception for the new zone. The free update doesn't sit right with the majority in the community, as the exciting activities, such as the Exotic mission and annual events, are time-gated until October.

Regardless, the usual weekly reset will take place on Tuesday, September 16, bringing the Iron Banner PvP event with a new look, alongside new loot.

This article lists the major updates that players can expect with the weekly reset of September 16.

Everything new in the Destiny 2 weekly reset from September 16 to 23

Here is a list of all the new updates coming with the September 16 reset in Destiny 2:

Iron Banner returns as an event.

New event tracker for Iron Banner.

New weekly challenges.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge in Dreaming City.

Pit of Heresy Dungeon encounter in Pinnacle Ops.

1) Iron Banner

Iron Banner vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The key feature in the second week of Ash & Iron is the Iron Banner PvP event, scheduled to run for a week. Saladin will return with an event page this time around, where players can complete daily objectives for tokens, and use that currency to get rewards from the event shop.

Additionally, there will be new weapons and armor pieces in the loot pool as well, including a set bonus that can be used anywhere in the game. The set piece is called the Iron Chromate set, granting the following perks:

2-piece, Vigilante Watch: As your health gets lower, your weapons gain increased Handling and Stability. Weapon final blows while your shield is depleted will heal you.

As your health gets lower, your weapons gain increased Handling and Stability. Weapon final blows while your shield is depleted will heal you. 4-piece, Iron Conviction: When your shields are depleted, you will get increased ammo generation, flinch resistance, and damage resistance from nearby combatants. Kills will extend this effect.

Finite Impactor will return as a featured weapon in the event with new perks, alongside the usual event weapons such as Phoneutria Fera, Ribbontail, and Submersion.

You can also follow the full list of weekly challenges coming with the second weekly reset in Ash & Iron.

