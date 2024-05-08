Destiny 2: Where is Archie in EDZ? 

Archie seems to have gone missing again in Destiny 2. Everyone's favorite Exo pet made his way to a different corner of a random planet, leading players to pursue pawprints again. Searching for Archie and eventually finding him will result in a 'Gift Item' as a final reward each week, alongside 10 Trophies of Bravery.

This article will guide you through the different corners of the EDZ, and help you track Archie's location. This week's end reward includes "Devrim's Favorite Mug" from Ada-1, alongside 10 Trophies of Bravery. These items are of the white rarity and can be dismantled safely.

Where in the EDZ is Archie in Destiny 2?

Step 1:

Head near the entrance of Ada-1's Forge at the Annex of Tower. Just opposite the entrance, you will find traces of green pawprints. Interact with it and head to Ada-1 for the quest "Where in the EDZ is Archie?"

Step 2:

Trostland in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The second step requires you to talk to Devrim Kay, near the Trostland waypoint of EDZ. Spawn and enter the Church in the middle. Look for a path carved with wooden planks, shown in the image below.

Path to Devrim in the Church (Image via Bungie)

Speak with Devrim to unlock the next stage.

Feathers behind fireplace:

Exit the Church and head to the broken building that says "ABS Kastner." This is located on the left side of the small alley entrance in Lake of Shadows.

The broken building (Image via Bungie)

The image above should provide a clearer idea.

Pawprints near the fireplace (Image via Bungie)

Enter the second floor and you will find pawprints in front of an abandoned fireplace.

Chill new hobby "Fishing":

Head to the Outskirts until you find three Maiden statues in the middle. From there, take the road to the left, as shown in the image below, and look for a broken tree branch forming a bridge between the road and the water.

Road to the left of three Maiden statues (Image via Bungie)

Pawprints at the Outskirts (Image via Bungie)

The pawprints can be found a few steps forward on the shore, as marked in the image above.

Ship full of Tanks and Space Rhinos:

Teleport to Sunken Isles and head towards the entrance of the ship. This is specifically the ramp that can be found in The Arms Dealer Strike.

Archie's pawprints at the entrance of the ship (Image via Bungie)

The image above provides a clearer idea.

Archie's last stop:

Teleport to the Sludge waypoint, and head for the Dark Forest. Head straight and take the first right. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Entrance to the Dark Forest in EDZ (Image via Bungie)

This is the start of a long process. Your main task is to interact with the jammers, pass through Taken portals, and defeat enemies. This should be done in four different locations, with three Taken portals in total. Some locations will have multiple jammers, all of which need to be interacted with.

Multiple jammers in Destiny 2 Dark Forest (Image via Bungie)

After defeating the final boss, Archie will spawn in the arena. Interact with him and then make your way to Ada-1 to complete the quest.

