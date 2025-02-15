Exalted Truth updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Exalted Truth returns with several new perks in the Destiny 2 Heresy Trials loot pool. Bungie managed to streamline the competitive PvP activity for casual players, making each weekend a fruitful day at the Trials. In return, powerful weapons, like this Void Hand Cannon, are to be had.

Ad

Exalted Truth also becomes one of the few Void Hand Cannons with a guaranteed drop rate since the fan-favorite and former Void-elemental weapon, Palindrome, had its element changed.

This article lists the best perks of Exalted Truth for PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Exalted Truth PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Exalted Truth PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for Exalted Truth for Destiny 2 PvE:

Ad

Trending

Hammer-forged Rifling for increased Range

for increased Range Flared Magwell for reload speed and Stability

for reload speed and Stability Destabilizing Rounds for creating a Void explosion on kill, spreading volatility onto adjacent enemies

for creating a Void explosion on kill, spreading volatility onto adjacent enemies Demoralize for weakening adjacent targets after defeating an enemy with a precision hit

If you are looking for more survivability, replace Demoralize with Repulsor Brace for overshield. However, the combination of Withering Gaze and Precision Instrument is recommended if you are looking for more single-target damage.

Exalted Truth will go well with any Void build, especially with Hunter's Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic chest piece, Warlock's Prismatic Devour, or Titan's Overshield Void build.

Ad

Exalted Truth PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Exalted Truth PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for Exalted Truth for PvP:

Ad

Hammer-forged Rifling for increased Range

for increased Range Accurized Rounds for even more Range

for even more Range Slideshot for partially reloading the weapon on slide and gaining increased Range for 2.5 seconds

for partially reloading the weapon on slide and gaining increased Range for 2.5 seconds Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy with the first shot of the weapon

You can stack the maximum Range stats by getting a Range Masterwork. With the aforementioned combination, you can slide and keep the first ammo of the magazine ready to get 100 range every time. The only downside is it requires constant sliding and reloading to get the full benefit.

Ad

If you want something that provides a more concrete stat, go for Magnificent Howl or Eye of the Storm in the fourth column. Keep Away, Lone Wolf or Moving Target are all great perks to have for increased utility.

How to get Exalted Truth in Destiny 2

Exalted Truth can be acquired from Focused Decoding on Saint-14 in exchange for the Trials of Osiris Engram.

Ad

If you want an Adept version, you must wait for an active week where the weapon is in the loot pool, and then go to the Lighthouse with seven wins.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback