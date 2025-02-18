Eyes Unveiled god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Eyes Unveiled is one of the five seasonal weapons released in Destiny 2 Heresy Act I. This Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle comes with the Void element and fires a single bolt. Precision-framed archetypes for Linear Fusion Rifles have always been reliable for damaging bosses. With its Void element and weakening capability, Eyes Unveiled can be a solid damaging option as a solo player or in a group.

This article lists the best perks for Eyes Unveiled LFR in PvE and PvP. Note that single-shot Linear Fusion Rifles can be challenging to use against other Guardians. Since the weapon can work with any perk combination in a PvP scenario, we will be focusing on the PvE aspect in more detail below.

Eyes Unveiled PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Eyes Unveiled PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for Eyes Unveiled in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling

for reduced recoil and increased Handling Accelerated Coils for a minor reduction in damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time

for a minor reduction in damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time Triple Tap for getting ammo in return after dealing sustained damage

for getting ammo in return after dealing sustained damage Withering Gaze for gaining a weakening shot after aiming the weapon for a short while without firing

The perks above are meant for damaging bosses in endgame activities. Having an in-built weakening source is highly recommended for anyone going solo. However, if you want to use the weapon for clearing a room full of mobs, then go for Subsistence and Reservoir Burst.

Ambitious Assassin and Reservoir Burst might also be a great combination for ad-clearing since the former's explosion AOE damage can score multi-kills, therefore allowing the latter to activate and grant bonus ammo.

For boss DPS, there aren't any other options except for the combination mentioned above.

Eyes Unveiled PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Eyes Unveiled PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the recommended perks for Eyes Unveiled in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling

for reduced recoil and increased Handling Accelerated Coils for a minor reduction in damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time

for a minor reduction in damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time Hip Fire Grip for increased Accuracy while firing from the hip

for increased Accuracy while firing from the hip Successful Warm-up for reduced Charge Time after kills

Sadly, there aren't any decent PvP perks on this weapon.

How to get Eyes Unveiled in Destiny 2

Eyes Unveiled can be obtained from encounter completions in The Nether or loot chests in The Nether. You can also use the Tome of Want and target-farm the weapons from ritual activities.

