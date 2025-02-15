  • home icon
False Promises updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:41 IST
False Promises (Image via Bungie)
False Promises (Image via Bungie)

False Promises finally got its first re-issue since its initial release back in Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals. After almost six years, the Auto Rifle got a new look in the sandbox, where it has been converted to a Stasis weapon from a Kinetic one. There are several new perks to be had, alongside a new Origin Trait to make things interesting.

This article lists the updated best perks for False Promises in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

False Promises PvE god roll in Destiny 2

False Promises PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
False Promises PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the perks recommended on the new False Promises for Destiny 2 PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling
  • Extended Mag for increased magazine
  • Feeding Frenzy for increased reload speed based on kills made beforehand
  • Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal

Ambitious Assassin is a great perk for getting ammo upon multi-kills, while Rampage is ideal for a little bit of damage.

False Promises PvP god roll in Destiny 2

False Promises PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
False Promises PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the perks recommended on the new False Promises for PvP:

  • Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability
  • Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction for Accuracy and Stability after holding down the trigger for a short duration
  • Rampage for increased damage after defeating enemies

Cascade Point is a great alternative in the final column for increased fire rate. Swashbuckler is also a decent perk to have for damage.

How to get False Promises in Destiny 2

False Promises can currently be obtained from the Taken Altar in Eris' Flat. You must collect Metastasized Essentia from The Nether and deposit 10 of them. Doing so will grant you a chance to get any of the re-issued weapons from Season of the Arrivals. Each perk on the False Promises can be enhanced as well.

You can also check out our other articles on this Destiny game:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
