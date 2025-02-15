  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Keen Thistle god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Keen Thistle god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 15, 2025 10:30 IST
Keen Thistle (Image via Bungie)
Keen Thistle (Image via Bungie)

Keen Thistle is a brand-new entry to the Trials of Osiris loot pool in Destiny 2 Heresy. Amid several re-issued weapons from the past, the community has welcomed some of the new gear in the game in hopes of finding a golden needle in a haystack. Keen Thistle doesn't beat around the bush in that regard, and players will find its usage quite easily with any perk combination.

Ad

This article lists the best perks one should have on the Keen Thistle for PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Keen Thistle PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Keen Thistle PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Keen Thistle PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the best perks in Keen Thistle in Destiny 2 PvE:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability
  • Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed
  • Triple Tap for getting one ammo back after scoring three consecutive precision hits
  • Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two ammo back after scoring four consecutive precision hits

Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch is also a great damage combination for endgame bosses or Champion enemies.

While other perks, such as Incandescent, are available for minor mobs, you should focus on dealing damage to only bosses with this weapon and get a decent primary gear piece to deal with the rest.

Ad

Keen Thistle PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Keen Thistle PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Keen Thistle PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the best perks in Keen Thistle in PvP:

Ad
  • Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range
  • Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.
  • Moving Target for increased Accuracy and movement speed while aiming the weapon

Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot is also a great combination against Guardians.

How to get Keen Thistle in Destiny 2

Keen Thistle is a new weapon that must be unlocked in Collections first. Hence, reaching Reputation Rank 16 is required to get a curated version. From there, you can collect Trials Engram and focus the weapon from Saint-14's inventory within the 'Focused Decoding' section.

Ad

For an Adept weapon, keep an eye on the loot pool rotation each week and win your way to the Lighthouse.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी