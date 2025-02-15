Keen Thistle god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Keen Thistle is a brand-new entry to the Trials of Osiris loot pool in Destiny 2 Heresy. Amid several re-issued weapons from the past, the community has welcomed some of the new gear in the game in hopes of finding a golden needle in a haystack. Keen Thistle doesn't beat around the bush in that regard, and players will find its usage quite easily with any perk combination.

This article lists the best perks one should have on the Keen Thistle for PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Keen Thistle PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Keen Thistle PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the best perks in Keen Thistle in Destiny 2 PvE:

Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability

for reduced recoil and increased Stability Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed

for increased Stability and reload speed Triple Tap for getting one ammo back after scoring three consecutive precision hits

for getting one ammo back after scoring three consecutive precision hits Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two ammo back after scoring four consecutive precision hits

Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch is also a great damage combination for endgame bosses or Champion enemies.

While other perks, such as Incandescent, are available for minor mobs, you should focus on dealing damage to only bosses with this weapon and get a decent primary gear piece to deal with the rest.

Keen Thistle PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Keen Thistle PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of all the best perks in Keen Thistle in PvP:

Chambered Compensator for reduced recoil and increased Stability

for reduced recoil and increased Stability Accurized Rounds for increased Range

for increased Range Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are nearby. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and movement speed while aiming the weapon

Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot is also a great combination against Guardians.

How to get Keen Thistle in Destiny 2

Keen Thistle is a new weapon that must be unlocked in Collections first. Hence, reaching Reputation Rank 16 is required to get a curated version. From there, you can collect Trials Engram and focus the weapon from Saint-14's inventory within the 'Focused Decoding' section.

For an Adept weapon, keep an eye on the loot pool rotation each week and win your way to the Lighthouse.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

