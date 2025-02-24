  • home icon
Found Verdict updated god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 24, 2025
Found Verdict (Image via Bungie)
Found Verdict has been in the Destiny 2 loot pool for quite some time now. However, with new perks in Vault of Glass gear pieces, the weapons have found a new purpose in the Episode Heresy sandbox. Found Verdict, one of the less popular weapons from the pool, is an Aggressive Framed Shotgun that wields the Arc element.

The Aggressive Framed archetype is popular among PvP players. It allows the Found Verdict to be used in numerous loadouts, as the only special ammo option against other players.

This article lists the best perks for Found Verdict for PvE and PvP.

Found Verdict PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Found Verdict PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of all recommended perks for Found Verdict in PvE:

  • Smoothbore for increased range and more projectile spread
  • Extended Mag for increased magazine size
  • Pugilist for getting back melee energy with kills
  • One-Two Punch for increased melee damage for a short while after landing every pallet on an enemy

There are multiple roles that this Shotgun can fill. While the aforementioned combination is meant for boss DPS with melee abilities, perks such as Rolling Storm and Voltshot fit in directly with Arc builds, and against minor mobs.

Slideshot is a great alternative perk for partially reloading the weapon.

Found Verdict PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Found Verdict PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of all recommended perks for Found Verdict in PvP:

  • Full Choke for reduced projectile spread with tightened barrel
  • Accurized Rounds for increased range on the weapon
  • Slideshot for increased range on the weapon after sliding
  • Opening Shot for increased accuracy and range on the first shot of the magazine

Threat Detector is a decent alternative for Handling, alongside Voltshot for jolting any adjacent enemies from the target.

How to get Found Verdict Shotgun in Destiny 2

Found Verdict can be obtained from the Vault of Glass Raid. Encounters such as the first encounter, the Oracle, and the Gatekeeper drop this Shotgun upon completion. There is also a Deepsight quest that can be acquired from Hawthorne, allowing you to get a guaranteed red-bordered version of the weapon for crafting.

