Hezen Vengeance god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Vault of Glass weapons are back in the meta, thanks to the wide range of perk changes implemented in Destiny 2 Heresy. Bungie has been trying to make the older Raids viable by updating the weapons, and it seems to be working. The Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher, one of the Raid weapons from Vault of Glass, made the news last week, as it was one of the most-used weapons for Contest Sundered Doctrine clears.

This article lists the best perks recommended on this Rocket Launcher for PvE and PvP. However, your primary focus should be on PvE boss damage, as having any perk on the weapon will work in the PvP. Hence, we will go over the PvE section in more detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Hezen Vengeance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Before going into the primary perks for Hezen Vengeance in Destiny 2, let us discuss one of the main damage amplifiers that can make a world of difference, "Timelost Magazine" Origin Trait. This allows the user to refill the weapon's magazine after an active super ends. Hence, abilities like Well of Radiance and Song of Flame, will provide additional benefit during the damage phase.

Timelost Magazine Origin Trait in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Paired with the usual Wolfpack Exotic trait of Gjallarhorn, you can delete any Raid bosses with the following perk combination:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling

for increased Velocity and Handling Impact Casing for increased Stability and damage with direct hits

for increased Stability and damage with direct hits Envious Arsenal for reloading the weapon from reserves after dealing damage with two other weapons

for reloading the weapon from reserves after dealing damage with two other weapons Bait and Switch for increased damage after dealing damage with two other weapons

Hezen Vengeance god roll in Destiny 2 PvE (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Since this weapon is craftable, take your time gathering five Deepsight versions from the Raid and craft only the combination mentioned above. The only alternative we recommend is the Auto-loading Holster in the third column.

For damaging rotations, Sanguine Alchemy Exotic for Warlocks is popular with Well of Radiance or Song of Flames. Anyone running a different class or subclass should fire the Gjallarhorn.

Hezen Vengeance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks for Hezen Vengeance in PvP:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling

for increased Velocity and Handling High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed

for increased projectile speed Cluster Bomb for spawning cluster detonation in an AOE after impact

for spawning cluster detonation in an AOE after impact Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against any Guardian with the super

As mentioned earlier, you do not need a separate perk combination for PvP. However, the perks mentioned above should help.

How to get Hezen Vengeance in Destiny 2

Hezen Vengeance drops from either the Gatekeeper or Atheon encounter in Vault of Glass.

However, for a guaranteed shot at Hezen Vengeance Deepsight, pick up the Vault of Glass quest from Hawthorn and run the entire Raid.

