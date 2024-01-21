How to change Pal name in Palworld

Readers playing through Palworld may want to personalize their Pals, and the game offers a way to change Pal name in Palworld to this extent. Custom names offer a sense of individuality to these creatures, as well as allowing you to easily identify them. This is necessary to sort out favorites in your ever-growing collection of Pals.

The steps to change Pal name in Palworld can be found below.

How to easily change Pal name in Palworld

Adding custom names to Pals is rather simple (Image via Pocketpair)

While it is possible to change Pal name in Palworld, this feature is only unlocked after a certain point in the game’s campaign. The list of steps to follow can be found below:

Fire up the Options menu in-game.

menu in-game. Go to the Party tab, and choose the Pal you wish to rename.

tab, and choose the Pal you wish to rename. Select the Edit option and rename your Pal as you would like.

Another alternative option is to use the Palbox to edit your Pal names:

Fire up the Palbox , and use the View option from the menu to edit the Pal of your choice.

, and use the option from the menu to edit the Pal of your choice. Hit the Edit option next to the name and type in the new name for your Pal.

Using the methods above should allow you to rename Pals as and when you would like on the fly.

Is there a limit to how many times you can change Pal name in Palworld?

You can change Pal names however many times as you wish (Image via Pocketpair)

Thankfully, developer Pocketpair has imposed no restrictions on the number of times you can change the name of your Pal in Palworld. You can follow the steps above to rename your Pals as many times as you would like to, with no hidden restrictions.

Pointers to keep in mind when you change Pal name in Palworld

Make sure to use unique names for Pals (Image via Pocketpair)

While there are absolutely no restrictions in place when renaming Pals in Palworld, readers should ideally follow the pointers below:

Avoid using similar-sounding names for your Pals to avoid chaos.

Try to use unique names for your Pals to truly add an element of personalization to them.

Avoid using derogatory, inflammatory, or discriminatory names for your Pals.

Try to maintain a spirit of positivity when in-game, extending it into your Pal’s unique name as well - do not attempt to call out other players.

Palworld is a monster collection game set in a vast, beautiful open world for players to explore. The game also features survival and crafting elements, much akin to Ark. It is currently in early access and is set to receive updates for at least another year before being pushed for official release. Palworld is available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Game Pass or Steam).

