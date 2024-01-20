How to craft Glider in Palworld

The Glider in Palworld is a necessary exploration tool that helps you traverse several biomes. The huge open environment of Palpagos Island is full of mountains, valleys, and uneven terrains to explore. Players need to craft various tools on top of catching the mysterious beasts called Pals to traverse the various parts of the game's world. The Glider is one such tool.

This article will cover all the necessary steps to acquire the Glider in Palworld, making your exploration a breather.

Crafting the Glider in Palworld: Step-by-step process

The Glider can be crafted after you gather certain items (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Parachute or Glider will remain one of the most valuable tools in your arsenal for a long time. This item lets you traverse the environment faster, albeit at the cost of your stamina. Verticality in the open world might be bothersome; however, the Glider in Palworld lets you easily travel from a high point to a lower one without backtracking your steps.

Follow the steps given below to acquire this useful item in Palworld.

The Primitive Workbench is needed to craft the Glider (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

First, you need the Primitive Workbench . To craft it, you need 2x wood.

. To craft it, you need 2x wood. You can craft the Glider from here. But before that, unlock the Normal Parachute device in the Technology tab. Keep in mind that this requires Level 5 tech. If you're not of the required level, farm Exp points by performing various tasks in the open world.

device in the tab. Keep in mind that this requires Level 5 tech. If you're not of the required level, farm Exp points by performing various tasks in the open world. Gather the following resources: 10x Wood and 2x Cloth. You can get Wood from the trees and Cloth from Lambballs .

. You can craft the Glider in Palworld once you have the abovementioned materials.

How to upgrade the Glider in Palworld

The Mega Glider is the upgraded version (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Mega Glider is the upgraded version of the normal Glider. You can unlock its recipe once you are level 18 in the game. The following materials are required to obtain this item in Palworld.

High-Quality Workbench: 50x Wood, 10x Nails and 15x Ingot.

50x Wood, 10x Nails and 15x Ingot. 50x Wood: Can be farmed from trees.

Can be farmed from trees. 10x Bone: Dropped when you catch or defeat the following Pals - Vixy, Rushoar, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, Bushi, Verdash, and Anubis.

Dropped when you catch or defeat the following Pals - Vixy, Rushoar, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, Bushi, Verdash, and Anubis. 20x Cloth: Can be obtained from Lambballs.

You can craft the Mega Glider using the High-Quality Workbench after obtaining the abovementioned materials.

