How to equip Mounts in Palworld

Mounts in Palworld are easily one of the most appealing aspects of the game. The idea of riding your beloved trained monster into a real fight is an idea Pokemon can only dream to one day reach. With this in mind, many newer players may want to know how they can ride their beloved Pal to explore the wide-open world the game holds.

While many players may jump to the conclusion that all respectively-sized Pals can transport their human masters, the mechanic is a bit more complicated than some may initially suspect. The mechanic also differs between species of Pal, with some being more suited for combat rather than traversal.

Here is what players need to know about riding your Pal in Palworld.

Explaining Partner Skills and Mounts in Palworld

A player building a saddle in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

The ability to ride a particular species of Pals in Palworld is tied entirely to that species' Partner Skill.

Every Pal species has its unique Partner Skill, which ranges from transportation, like flying and riding, to in-base passive effects, like increasing overall productivity in the camp when working at a weapon workbench.

With this in mind, the catalog of Pals players can actually ride is much smaller than many would think. However, there is a sure-fire way to tell if any species of Pal the player has can be used as transportation. The answer lies within the technology menu.

Newer players may notice that some of the blueprints in this menu are blocked with question marks. These question-marked recipes reveal themselves as players catch more Pals.

Whenever you catch a species of Pal that can be ridden, a recipe will be revealed in the technology menu that can be unlocked with technology points. You must purchase these recipes before moving on to the next step. After unlocking the recipes, you will also need the required ingredients.

After unlocking the saddle for the Pal the player wants to ride, take the required materials to a Pal Gear workbench. Here, you can see all the unlocked equipment that allows you to use certain Pals' Partner Skills. After crafting the saddle for the desired mount, the only thing left to do is summon it and hold the Partner Skill button.

Doing so will signal the Pal to come closer to you, picking them up in the process. One great detail about riding mounts in Palworld is that you can access all of your Pal's abilities while riding. Each Pal also has their own stats, making the mounting experience different for each species. For example, Nitewing and Vanwyrm are flying mounts, but Vanwyrm can fly much faster for much longer.

The main gameplay loop of Palworld revolves around experimenting and synergizing with each Pal at the player's disposal, so you should never be afraid to mix up the team composition depending on the situation. With so many different types of mounts, you are bound to find one special creature that meets your needs.