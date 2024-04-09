How to get Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld

The Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld was added in the 0.2.0.6 update. There were a lot of new items and structures introduced, giving players a wide array of content to sink their teeth into. Among these new additions, the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld will make unlocking Ancient Technology much easier.

In this article, we will tell you everything about getting the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld, including where you can find this item and what they do in the game.

How to find the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld

As of writing, the only way to get the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld is from chests at the end of Dungeons. You can come across Dungeons all over Palpagos Island and you must defeat the Alpha Boss Pal inside to access the chest.

If you lack powerful Pals that do a lot of damage, avoid the Dungeons that have high-level Alpha Boss Pals. They will most likely be too powerful for you to defeat. So, if you are new to the game or haven't caught strong Pals, you should fight low-level Dungeon Pals.

If you do not want to fight at all and go straight to the chests in the end, there is a Palworld glitch that lets you do this. Using the Dungeon Chest glitch, you can avoid fighting the Alpha Boss Pal and directly open the chests. This will not only save time, you can also get the rewards from chests in late-game Dungeons.

What does the Ancient Technical Manual do in Palworld?

Before the April 4 Palworld update, you would have to defeat Alpha Bosses or Tower Bosses to acquire Ancient Technology Points. With the addition of the Ancient Technical Manual in Palworld, you can use this item to get Ancient Technology Points more easily.

Ancient Technology Points are used for unlocking a wide array of technologies and structures in Palworld. The 0.2.0.6 update added a Raid mechanic that requires you to build a Summoning Altar. You will need Ancient Technology Points to unlock the recipe for this new structure.

Besides the Summoning Altar, you will need Ancient Technology Points to unlock the Electric Egg Incubator. There are a lot of other items that require this resource to be available for crafting. So, Ancient Technical Manuals are a great addition to the game, allowing players to easily unlock Ancient Technology.

