How to get the Attrition Orbs Catalyst for Wolfsbane in Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission

The first Catalyst for the brand-new Exotic Sword, Wolfsbane, is available within the Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission. Like many Exotic weapons in the game, Wolfsbane is also craftable with powerful Intrinsics for more stats, paired with different Catalysts that grant different perks to the weapon. The first Catalyt grants the Attrition Orbs perk, with three more being time-gated for later weeks.

This article shows how to get the Attrition Orbs Catalyst for the Wolfsbane Sword in Week 1 of the Heliostat mission.

Wolfsbane Exotic Catalyst #1 guide in Destiny 2

To get the first Catalyst of Wolfsbane, it is necessary to complete the Heliostat mission once and acquire the weapon. You can also follow our complete guide on unlocking all three Intrinsics of Wolfsbane. Once done, launch the Heliostat mission in Master or higher difficulty only.

Heliostat difficulty options in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here's how to get the Catalyst:

Spawn in and interact with the first banner to get your protective Psion shield. Proceed through the normal path, go down the stairs past the multiple Warmind Radiation pods, and you will have to pass through a blue door after going down the stairs.

Right after passing through the door, you will find a few barrels and crates on the right. Behind these barrels and crates will be a datapad lying around.

Datapad behind barrels and crates in Heliostat mission (Image via Bungie)

Pick this datapad up, and proceed to the location of the second Psion shield banner.

Here, look for a red console just beside the Psion. Interact, and half of your work is done by now.

Red console beside the second Psion in Heliostat Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)

Next, simply complete the mission to unlock the Catalyst.

