The Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld stands out as the rarest variant of Verdant Eggs. Notably, collecting Eggs and hatching them in Palworld is a great way to boost your collection of Pals. A Huge Verdant Egg has a higher chance of containing a high-level, rare grass-type Pal. Furthermore, these Pals are quite uncommon, and they aren't typically seen in the wild.

This article will guide you on how to get a Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld.

What is a Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld?

A Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The Verdant Egg, adorned in a vibrant shade of green, is embellished with captivating stripes that add an air of intrigue. Within its shell lies the potential to birth Grass Pals. This Egg is available in three distinct sizes: Normal, Large, and Huge.

Importantly, it is the colossal proportions of the Huge Verdant Eggs that hold the promise of unveiling Verdash and Elizabee alongside other majestic Grass Pals that are both grand in stature and rarity.

Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld: Locations

The Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld has a variety of spawn locations. However, the gameplay mechanics make the locations of the Eggs in Palworld random. They rotate within various designated areas, making it impossible to predict where each type of Egg will manifest.

It is worth noting that the kind of Egg you come across is contingent upon the biome you are surveying. Your likelihood of discovering the Huge Verdant Eggs in Palworld is significantly higher when searching within the Bamboo Grove. Consequently, it would be wise to remain cautious as you venture through forests and grasslands.

When exploring the central regions brimming with trees, you may chance upon a couple of Verdant Eggs. It is recommended to use a flying-type Pal to navigate the cliffs and mountains with ease.

How to hatch a Huge Verdant Egg in Palworld

To help the Huge Verdant Egg come to life, simply place it in an Incubator. The amount of time it takes for a Huge Verdant Egg to hatch will differ depending on the settings of your world.

If you're playing in Casual mode, the Egg will hatch right away. However, if you're in Normal mode, you'll need to wait for two hours before seeing any progress. On the other hand, if you're up for a challenge in Hard mode, be prepared to wait a whopping 72 hours for the Egg to crack open and reveal its contents.

Furthermore, you can also customize your difficulty settings in Palworld and choose your preferred time to hatch an Egg. Go to your world's difficulty settings to customize it, and make sure to put the preferred number of hours to incubate an Egg in the "Time (h) to Incubate a Massive Egg" setting.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Palworld gameplay guides.