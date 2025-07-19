How to get all Payday masks in The Division 2

Payday masks in The Division 2 are the hottest new items that were released with The Division 2 x Payday collaboration. From July 15 to 29, 2025, Agents will be able to take part in various sweepstakes and level up a special season pass that has free and premium rewards. Obtaining all the masks from this Payday collab will require players to go through both the free and premium tiers of rewards, as well as store purchases.
This article will shed some light on how agents may go about acquiring all the Payday masks in The Division 2.
All Payday masks in The Division 2
As of now, there are seven Payday masks in The Division 2. Three of these can be obtained for free, while the rest require Agents to make a purchase of some kind. Here is a list showing all the available masks in this Payday collaboration:
- Dallas mask
- Sangres mask
- Chains mask (free)
- Jiro mask (free)
- Gold Skull mask
- Bonnie mask
- Bronze Skull mask (free)
Out of these six masks, the four for characters Dallas, Sangres, Chains, and Jiro are tied to the brand new The Division 2 x Payday season pass. This season pass has 20 levels, with 12 of them being free tier rewards. In the free tiers 11 and 16, players can obtain the Chains and the Jiro mask, respectively.
As for the Dallas and Sangres masks at tiers 2 and 7, players are required to purchase the season pass for 1000 premium credits. After doing so, players are required to level up this pass by obtaining Season XP as usual.
Also read: The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt guide: Scout 8 HVT objectives and solutions
The Bronze Skull mask is tied to the Twitch Drop event that went live when the collaboration dropped on the game's live server. Watching a drop-enabled The Division 2 streamer on Twitch for six hours will land you the exciting new Bronze Skull mask. Be sure to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.
Lastly, the Bonnie and Gold Skull masks are separate individual purchases in the shop of The Division 2. Head to the Store in-game and look for the spotlight section to find the Bonnie and Gold Skull mask in the featured content, purchaseable for 650 premium credits each. Additionally, you can purchase both of these masks together for a discounted price of 1040 premium credits.
