How to get the Relentless Strikes Catalyst for Wolfsbane in Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission

Relentless Strikes perk for the Wolfsbane Sword comes as the second Catalyst in Destiny 2. Players must run the Heliostat mission and meet certain conditions to upgrade the weapon. However, it should be noted that any run for getting a Catalyst should follow a normal run of the same mission first, which also involves acquiring the standard version of the weapon.
This article lists how to get the second Catalyst for Wolfsbane Sword that grants the Relentless Strikes perk.
Wolfsbane Exotic Catalyst #2 guide in Destiny 2
Go ahead and finish the mission once for the Wolfsbane Exotic Sword. Then, for your Catalyst run, open up the mission in either Master or higher difficulty. You can refer to our complete guide on the first Wolfsbane Catalyst before attempting for the second one.
For the Relentless Strike Catalyst, go through the mission until you finish the first encounter, and to the point where you have to descend via an elevator. Keep shooting nodes to avoid the electric barriers, and descend fully. At the bottom, you will find two main terminals with red signs on the monitors.
Your goal is to interact with the terminal on the right, followed by the red symbol on the right monitor. This symbol resembles two arrows pointing to the right.
Once you interact, the elevator will start going up. Hop on it, and ascend until the elevator stops in front of three red signs and an opened door within the shaft. Enter through the door in the room, and then take the Datapad on a table.
Next, head down, and interact with the right terminal again. But this time, interact with the left monitor with a red down arrow symbol. This will call the elevator back down. Once it is down, interact with the middle red monitor with the cross symbol. This will get the elevator to ascend again, and stop near another set of symbols within the shaft.
Enter the new room within the shaft, and interact with the red monitor inside the room.
Finish the mission to get the Relentless Strikes Catalyst for Wolfsbane.
Check out our Destiny 2 guides:
- Edge of Fate Destiny 2 power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is The Edge of Fate update?
- How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?
- Last Thursday god roll guide
- Giver's Blessing god roll guide
- Epoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual