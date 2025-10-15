How to get the Relentless Strikes Catalyst for Wolfsbane in Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission

Relentless Strikes perk for the Wolfsbane Sword comes as the second Catalyst in Destiny 2. Players must run the Heliostat mission and meet certain conditions to upgrade the weapon. However, it should be noted that any run for getting a Catalyst should follow a normal run of the same mission first, which also involves acquiring the standard version of the weapon.

Ad

This article lists how to get the second Catalyst for Wolfsbane Sword that grants the Relentless Strikes perk.

Wolfsbane Exotic Catalyst #2 guide in Destiny 2

Go ahead and finish the mission once for the Wolfsbane Exotic Sword. Then, for your Catalyst run, open up the mission in either Master or higher difficulty. You can refer to our complete guide on the first Wolfsbane Catalyst before attempting for the second one.

Ad

Trending

For the Relentless Strike Catalyst, go through the mission until you finish the first encounter, and to the point where you have to descend via an elevator. Keep shooting nodes to avoid the electric barriers, and descend fully. At the bottom, you will find two main terminals with red signs on the monitors.

Your goal is to interact with the terminal on the right, followed by the red symbol on the right monitor. This symbol resembles two arrows pointing to the right.

Ad

Monitor with the three red monitors in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you interact, the elevator will start going up. Hop on it, and ascend until the elevator stops in front of three red signs and an opened door within the shaft. Enter through the door in the room, and then take the Datapad on a table.

Ad

Destiny 2 Datapad room in the elevator shaft (Image via Bungie)

Next, head down, and interact with the right terminal again. But this time, interact with the left monitor with a red down arrow symbol. This will call the elevator back down. Once it is down, interact with the middle red monitor with the cross symbol. This will get the elevator to ascend again, and stop near another set of symbols within the shaft.

Ad

Left and middle monitor in the right terminal of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Enter the new room within the shaft, and interact with the red monitor inside the room.

Ad

Finish the mission to get the Relentless Strikes Catalyst for Wolfsbane.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More