How to get and use Training Manual in Palworld

A Training Manual in Palworld makes leveling up your Pals astronomically fluid. Before the 0.2.0.6 Palworld update, if you had to update a particular entity, you would have to keep the said monster in your party and then perform tasks that give you Experience Points. This way, the Pal in your party would also level up.

Training Manuals have since overhauled how you level up your monsters. This article will run you through everything you need to know about the new Training Manual in Palworld.

What does the Training Manual in Palworld do?

Training Manual (XL) (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

A Training Manual in Palworld gives a lot of Experience Points (XP) to the Pal you use it on. This allows the monster to reach higher levels faster, learn new moves, and become stronger in the game.

Using a Training Manual (L) on a Pal will give it 10,000 XP instantly. A Training Manual (XL) will grant 100,000 XP to the entity that reads it. This Legendary item in Palworld has the potential to almost max out your Pals.

The game describes Training Manuals as:

“Training manual that grants a substantial amount of EXP when read by a Pal.”

With the addition of Training Manuals in Palworld, you can now level up any monster in your account without the need to keep them in your active party and perform tasks that earn you XP.

How to get Training Manual in Palworld

You can obtain a Training Manual in Palworld by farming chests in Wildlife Sanctuaries and Dungeons. These chests are known to drop high-quality loot. So, it is advisable to search for Training Manuals in Dungeon Chests and those that you can find in the Sanctuaries.

How to get Training Manual (XL) in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The Training Manual (XL) can be obtained from Wildlife Sanctuaries and Dungeon Chests. This item's drop rate is very low, so you will have to grind a lot if you want to farm it in the game. It is advisable to raid high-level dungeon bosses to increase your odds of getting the Training Manual (XL).

You can also get this item by defeating the Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld. As of this writing, this entity is the strongest enemy in the game. You will need a lot of preparation to defeat this Pal, and every item that you obtain from defeating Bellanoir is extremely precious.

Given how rare the Training Manual XL is, it is advisable to save your Training Manuals for Pals with the best stats. With the new 0.2.0.6 update, you can use the Ability Glasses to check the stats of your companions. You will know which Pals deserve your Training Manuals even before catching them.

