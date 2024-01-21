For those wondering how to launch into air in Palworld, the process is not that straightforward. While games like Fortnite have launchpads (or other mechanics that can be utilized like a geyser), this one does not seem to have any such. But fret not; there's an exploit that can launch you high into air.

This guide lists how you can use the exploit to launch yourself into the sky in Palworld.

How can players launch into air in Palworld?

Get atop a Pal Sphere (Image via Pocketpair)

The exploit/glitch was shared on X by @mochachloee. It can be done by following the below-mentioned steps:

Aim a Pal Sphere at a Pal and throw it.

As the Pal Sphere is hanging in the air and confirming the catch, quickly make your way to it, jump, and climb on top of it.

Once the catch is confirmed, you will be launched into air. Given how high it shoots you into the sky, you will die once you fall to the ground.

Glider in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

If you have the glider crafted in Palworld, you can then press Space Bar to gracefully glide safely onto the ground where you desire to. This glitch can be creatively used to traverse the land in a different way. Since it does not seem to be an intended feature from Pocketpair, it remains to be seen whether the company will patch this in the near future.

Palworld has posted an exceptionally strong launch, enjoying Very Positive reviews on Steam. The game has 1,290,593 players concurrently online at the time of writing, sitting on top of Steam's Most Played list.

Meanwhile, the game also finds itself in hot waters, with the community accusing developers of Pokemon "rip-offs" and wondering whether they took shortcuts through AI-generated art. The game is described as a new multiplayer open-world survival and crafting title where players get to interact, catch, battle, and kill Pals during their adventures.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

