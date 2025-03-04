How to quickly complete the Dreadful Secrets triumph in Destiny 2

Dreadful Secrets is a Destiny 2 seasonal triumph tied to the seal. It requires players to complete 50 secret challenges within The Nether activity. As many readers might have guessed, looking for 50 secrets during a regular Nether run can take several days. However, there is a workaround that can save someone hours of gameplay, as they can complete the challenge in a couple of hours.

This article lists the methods you can use to quickly complete the Dreadful Secrets triumph

Dreadful Secrets triumph completion guide in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the Dreadful Secrets triumph requires players to complete 50 secret challenges within Destiny 2's The Nether activity. Here's what you need to do:

Launch The Nether activity and look for Mausoleum and Trenchway.

Ignore Hall of Souls. If you get this location, head to Orbit and start again.

There are two secret challenges in the Mausoleum and one in the Trenchway.

Once you are done with challenges in one area, return to Orbit, restart the activity, and look for either the Mausoleum or Trenchway again.

Here's what you should look for in each of the areas.

Mausoleum:

On the Mausoleum, look for a Taken Toland white orb in the area. Approach the orb, and just when you're about to touch it, notice the direction in which it traveled. Follow the direction, and you will find the white orb there. Do this five times until it leads you to a loot chest. Interacting with this chest will grant you a completion progress towards the triumph.

Toland orb location in Mausoleum (Image via Bungie)

There are three different locations where the white Toland orb can spawn. If you do not happen to find the orb, simply reload the activity again.

The second secret in the Mausoleum is located in the deeper blue section of the area with tentacles. Start by locating a Taken blight after you descend on the area for the first time. There are four Blights that you must destroy, followed by a Taken Phalanx that spawns from them.

Here are the images of the Blight locations.

First Blight in the deeper Mausoleum of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Second and third Blights in the deeper section of the Mausoleum (Image via Bungie)

Fourth Blight in the deeper Mausoleum (Image via Bungie)

A loot chest will spawn after defeating the fourth Phalanx.

Trenchway:

There is only one Toland orb in Trenchway. Once you spawn, look left, and an orb should be located.

Orb in Trenchway of Destiny 2 Nether (Image via Bungie)

If you do not see an orb, restart the activity. Follow the same Toland orb mechanics mentioned in the Mausoleum section and gather the chest.

Repeat the same mechanics by restarting the activity and remember to get either Mausoleum or Trenchway as the spawning points.

