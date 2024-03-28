“I made a town”: Palworld player designs an impressive build in-game

Palworld bases are a great way to show off your architectural prowess in this game. In the vast landscape of Palpagos Island, base-building is a genre of activity that profoundly taps into the boundless realm of people’s creativity. From constructing towering castles to designing intricate cities, building bases allows you to express yourself in ways that transcend traditional gaming experiences.

One Reddit user, u/stonkes_go_up, aptly exhibited this in one of their recent Reddit posts in the r/Palworld subreddit. They posted a 13-minute video showcasing an intricately designed city and said:

“I made a town.”

In the video posted by u/stonkes_go_up, we can see a lot of impressive and creative builds that they conjured. It is important to mention that this player built their base on a modified version of the game, using different mods. One such mod was No Building Restrictions, which allowed them to build as much as they wanted without any limitations.

u/stonkes_go_up said that they worked on this build for a month and used a total of 14 Palboxes to build the entire city. So, this is another thing that the no-restrictions mod lets you achieve in this title.

Given how impressive the build is, it is hard to believe that someone could build this in a month. One Redditor, u/DeScoutTTA, said creating a build like this would take a lifetime. Taking a month to complete such a massive city is insanely impressive.

From simple Bath Shoppes to massive circular arenas and high-rise libraries, this Palworld player had everything you could possibly think of building in this game. This city base was so well done that a Redditor, u/xal1bergaming, wanted to use it as a central hub in their dedicated server.

They said that it would be wonderful to have such a detailed build as a central hub and asked the original poster if they would be willing to share their save file.

How to improve building skills in Palworld

If you hit a dead end after building a wooden 2-by-2 shack, this article on best building tips for improving Palworld bases might be helpful. There are a lot of ways in which you can become an expert at base-building. For instance, learning the basic building mechanics is the best place to start, in case you have not gone through them already.

Besides knowing the ins and outs of base-building in this game, some mods can help your bases look more like a tower of matchboxes. Like u/stonkes_go_up, you can also allow your creativity if you have a mod that prevents you from running into restrictions. So, have a look into Palworld mods that make building bases more fun.

