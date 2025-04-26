How to get Shattered Worlds in Last Epoch and its Unique Effects

In Last Epoch, properly equipping your character is essential to conquering challenging encounters. One powerful item that can give you an edge is Shattered Worlds, a Unique Void Star Relic. This ailment-focused relic dramatically boosts your ability to apply debilitating effects to enemies while enhancing your survivability with defensive bonuses.

In this guide, we'll break down how to obtain Shattered Worlds, its unique affixes, and the best builds that can take full advantage of this incredible relic.

Unique Modifiers of Shattered Worlds

Unique Modifiers of Shattered Worlds Relic (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Shattered Worlds relic stands out by not only boosting Ailment applications but also improving your character's overall stats and skills. Here's a breakdown of its key attributes:

Implicits:

(5% to 10%) Less Damage Taken

Modifiers:

You are Immune to Slow

You have Haste

+(1% to 5%) Critical Strike Chance

+(1 to 10) to All Attributes

(10% to 100%) Increased Effect of Frenzy on You

+1 to Level of All Skills

With these powerful affixes, Shattered Worlds becomes a best-in-slot relic for builds that focus on rapid movement, high attack speed, and affliction synergy. Haste and Frenzy applications make it a must-have for players who want to move fast, strike hard, and dodge incoming threats effortlessly.

Where to find Shattered Worlds in Last Epoch

Unlike many Unique Items that can drop from various sources, Shattered Worlds has a very specific acquisition method in Last Epoch.

Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

How to obtain:

Source: Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo

Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo How to Access: Defeat Aberroth , a pinnacle endgame boss.

Defeat , a pinnacle endgame boss. Requirements: Corruption Level of 500.

Defeating Aberroth guarantees a drop of the Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo, where corruption levels and Echo modifiers do not impact the encounter. Upon defeating Aberroth, players have a chance to obtain Shattered Worlds alongside other rare, build-defining loot.

Aberroth, a pinnacle endgame boss (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Because Aberroth is one of the highest-tier threats in Last Epoch, the fight presents a serious challenge, but the reward is well worth the risk.

Best builds that benefit from Shattered Worlds

The standout benefits of Shattered Worlds are permanent Haste and immunity to Slow, making it incredibly valuable for builds focused on high mobility and battlefield control. If your character needs to constantly move, reposition, or dodge attacks, this relic becomes an essential piece of your setup.

Here are some top builds that synergize perfectly with Shattered Worlds:

1. Storm Crow Beastmaster

Focus: Summon Storm Crows and Crowstorm to annihilate mobs and bosses.

and to annihilate mobs and bosses. Benefit: Frenzy buff boosts Summon Storm Crow's cast speed, drastically increasing their offensive capabilities.

2. Rogue Falconer

Focus: High-speed, high-damage ranged attacks scaling off Dexterity.

Benefit: Perma-Haste and Slow Immunity maximize movement and attack speed, enhancing overall DPS output.

3. Ballista Falconer

Focus: Tactical kiting and long-range DPS.

Benefit: Shattered Worlds ensures superior kiting capabilities through increased movement speed and complete resistance to enemy slows.

4. Speed Farming Characters

Focus: Rapid clearing and frequent repositioning.

Benefit: Bonus movement speed and improved tankiness allow for quick dodging and dynamic battlefield control.

While Shattered Worlds may be challenging to acquire, its immense power makes it one of the best relics currently available in Last Epoch. Providing massive defensive bonuses, speed enhancements, and increased damage output through Frenzy effects, it caters perfectly to players who thrive on aggressive movement and offensive prowess.

Whether you are pushing through Empowered Monoliths, optimizing a speed farming setup, or looking for the perfect relic to elevate your build, Shattered Worlds is a top-tier choice that no serious player should overlook.

