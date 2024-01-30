Mewtwo-like Pal discovered in Palworld datamine fuelling Pokemon rip-off accusations

A recent Palworld datamine has disclosed a Pal that greatly resembles the iconic Mewtwo from the Pokemon franchise. Accusations have been slung at Pocket Pair, Inc. for being a Pokemon parody. While the game has been breaking records in the gaming industry, the crass allegations of plagiarism sink deeper with this latest datamine.

Tweet made by Lewchube on Twitter about the datamined Pal (Image via Lewchube, Twitter)

Recently, Twitter user Lewchube took to said social media platform to share their findings from data-mining Palworld game files and data. They showed how an upcoming Pal has a similar design to Mega Mewtwo Y from the Pokemon franchise.

They said:

“hahahaha holy s##t at this Palworld design that they left in the data you cannot be serious man”

They were shocked to discover how “creatively bankrupt” Palworld was with this particular Pal’s artwork.

Palworld datamine reveals a Pal that looks like Mewtwo from Pokemon

Since its initial release, this adventure survival title has been tagged as a Pokemon rip-off by many Pokemon fans. This is solely because some of the Pal designs look extremely similar to the ones we have seen in the Pokemon franchise.

In this instance, we can see a dark Pal that has a very similar design to Mega Mewtwo Y, with the base color being heavily tweaked – the light pink and purple theme on Mega Mewtwo Y has been replaced with a more ominous black and purple theme.

The Pal design has the following design similarities with Mega Mewtwo Y:

Pointed ears

A tail-like appendage extending from the back of the skull

Three fingers and toes in its hands and legs, respectively

While people claim that this Pal design looks far better than what Mega Mewtwo Y could ever dream of being, it is not safe to say that this “Dark Mutant” Pal has a unique and inspiring design. One could argue that this particular Pal, like many others in the game, has been heavily inspired by the Pocket Monster franchise.

As the numbers keep climbing for Palworld in terms of sales and concurrent players, expectations from the fans are also at an all-time high. Pocket Pair recently shared a roadmap discussing their plans for the future of this game. The points mentioned were largely ambitious, but we are unsure about the implementation.

While being inspired by one of the biggest names in the industry is understandable, lifting designs and making little to barely any alterations might be a little too close for comfort. Pocket Pair, Inc. is flirting with a DMCA from Game Freak and the franchise as a whole.

Besides being one step away from a copyright strike, this game comes with its fair share of glitches. Consider reading our articles covering some of the most game-breaking glitches in the world of Pals:

