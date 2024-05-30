Midnight Coup vs. Luna's Howl: Which Hand Cannon should you go for in Destiny 2 PvE?

Midnight Coup and Luna's Howl are two powerful Hand Cannons in Destiny 2. These weapons were added with new perks and Origin Traits alongside the Into the Light expansion. However, amid the multiple choices, you must prioritize a specific weapon over another. In this case, both Hand Cannons come face-to-face for a place in the inventory.

This article aims to help you decide which Hand Cannon to get for an activity and the perks to prioritize depending on the tier. It should be noted that both weapons are highly recommended as a first option in any activity. However, since equipping only one primary weapon is always good practice, let us go over which one has the edge over the other.

Lastly, as the title of this article suggests, readers won't find anything related to PvP, as the usage of Primary weapons greatly varies among players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion

Midnight Coup Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Midnight Coup is a very traditional Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon that sits in the Kinetic slot of the Destiny 2 inventory. It fires with 140 RPM and carries some potent perks, such as Explosive Payload and Firefly in one column, as well as Kinetic Tremors and Desperate Measures in the other column.

Midnight Coup PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

If you can land the combination of Firefly and Kinetic Tremors, it will be your best Kinetic primary to clear groups of mobs and damage elites. However, this will keep you open without much survivability, one of the plus points for Luna's Howl.

Hence, if you want to get a Hand Cannon that will carry you with increased offensive capabilities with zero defensive perks, Midnight Coup is for you. However, you must have something prepared within your subclass and abilities for extra survivability.

Luna's Howl Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Luna's Howl in Destiny 2 is the perfect balance between add-clearing (erasing mob groups) and self-healing. However, you will miss out on heavy damage on stronger elites and bosses, which is more efficient with the Midnight Coup. The combination of Heal Clip and Incandescent will keep you alive in all tiers of activities and inflict enough scorch to clear out a room full of adds.

Luna's Howl PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Both the perks mentioned above go hand-in-hand with certain Solar 3.0 Fragments, making the weapon highly synergizable with the subclass. You can either double-down on the Incandescent perk for stronger add-clear or the healing and restoration for a hybrid support role.

Midnight Coup vs. Luna Howl in Destiny 2

Here are the pros and cons of both weapons:

Midnight Coup:

Pros: Great damage to enemy add densities, and decent sustained damage on elites and bosses.

Cons: No survivability.

Luna's Howl:

Pros: Great add clear and self-healing with the Heal Clip and Incandescent combo.

Cons: Mediocre damage to elites and bosses.

Both weapons stand in equal field, as they have their strength and weaknesses. However, we recommend using Luna's Howl with a Solar subclass for better results, compared to a Midnight Coup with no subclass synergies.

