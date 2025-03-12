Mirror Imago god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Mirror Imago is a new seasonal weapon added to the Destiny 2 Heresy loot pool. This Strand Submachine Gun comes with other seasonal weapons in Act II, granting players an option to implement a Strand primary weapon into their builds. Mirror Imago also has perks catering to all activities, allowing everyone to choose a powerful Exotic in the Energy or Power slot.

This article lists the best perks on Mirror Imago for PvE and PvP.

Mirror Imago PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Mirror Imago PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on Mirror Imago for PvE:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Overflow for reloading the weapon beyond capacity upon picking up special or heavy ammo.

for reloading the weapon beyond capacity upon picking up special or heavy ammo. Sword Logic for increased damage with kills. The buff stays active if the user defeats powerful combatants with the weapon.

Mirror Imago has several PvE perks that can be used in any scenario. Some alternatives include Subsistence for auto-reload, Recycled Energy for ability energy, and Pugilist for melee energy.

For the fourth column, you can go for Hatchling paired with any Strand build, alongside Target Lock, Swashbuckler, or Unrelenting.

Mirror Imago PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Mirror Imago PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here's a list of perks recommended on Mirror Imago for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. To the Pain for increased Accuracy and Handling after taking damage.

for increased Accuracy and Handling after taking damage. Unrelenting for getting health regeneration upon defeating Guardians.

We are not going with Sword Logic as the first choice because of the nerf that has been implemented on the perk in Heresy Act II. Instead, having health regeneration with Unrelenting will help you in crunch situations. However, if you want damage in the final column, Swashbuckler, Target Lock, and Sword Logic are decent options.

How to get Mirror Imago in Destiny 2?

Mirror Imago is a seasonal weapon from Episode Heresy. The Nether and Court of Blades activity can drop the weapon as loot. However, you can target-farm the weapon via Tome of Want as well, and run ritual activities. An adept version of Mirror Imago can drop from the Expert difficulty of all aforementioned seasonal activities.

