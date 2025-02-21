Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode re-enabled for 24 hours 

The contest mode for Destiny 2's newest Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, has been re-enabled for 24 hours. This decision was made following the PlayStation outage during the initial contest run, during which the entire community, except for the PlayStation players, had to run the Dungeon on a challenging difficulty level.

Ad

Since contest mode offers a few exclusive rewards, Bungie is giving anyone who might have missed running the contest the first time another chance. This time, players have 24 hours from Saturday reset time, February 22, until February 23 reset time (9 am Pacific).

Sundered Doctrine contest mode rerun in Destiny 2

As just mentioned, the Sundered Doctrine contest mode will be enabled between February 22 and 23. Players will have 24 hours to get every exclusive reward and beat every encounter.

Ad

Trending

Readers should note that while this rerun is being held for the PlayStation outage last week, the contest mode will be enabled throughout every platform, not just PlayStation.

Hence, any PC or Xbox player can also attempt the contest mode, and get the rewards. Sadly, any checkpoint from the initial contest run will not be carried over, and anyone attempting the rerun must complete the Dungeon from the beginning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a list of exclusive rewards that can be obtained upon completing the Sundered Doctrine contest mode:

Exclusive emblem for contest completion

Guaranteed Dungeon Exotic, Finality's Augur

Contest mode triumph score

Players will be locked at 1995 power level, with every enemy being 25 powers above them. Lastly, each encounter will grant players one revive token, with an enrage timer. Running out of time means that the encounter will fail.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback