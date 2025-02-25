The Palindrome updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Palindrome returns in the Destiny 2 loot pool as part of the Nightfall Strikes. With the launch of Grandmaster Nightfall in Episode Heresy, Bungie has confirmed that the returning Hand Cannon will be available in both standard and Adept versions, allowing players to get the perks for all activities. One significant change to this weapon is its core element, which has now been changed to Arc, from Void.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for The Palindrome in PvE and PvP.

The Palindrome PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The Palindrome PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on The Palindrome for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced recoil

for increased Stability and reduced recoil Tactical Mag for increased reload speed and Stability

for increased reload speed and Stability Recycled Energy for gaining energy for the lowest charged ability after reloading on kill

for gaining energy for the lowest charged ability after reloading on kill Rolling Storm for gaining Bolt Charge after kills. The number of charges increases while being Amplified.

Explosive Payload is a great replacement in the third column if you are looking to defeat a more challenging combatant. Master of Arms and Desperate Measures are decent perks for increased damage against targets.

Ad

The Palindrome PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The Palindrome PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on The Palindrome for PvP:

Ad

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range

for increased Stability and Range Accurized Rounds for increased Range

for increased Range Explosive Payload for increased flinching on opponents and a small AOE detonation on impact

for increased flinching on opponents and a small AOE detonation on impact Magnificent Howl for getting rounds with increased damage and Range. The number of rounds is determined by the number of precision kills made before reloading. Kills under the buff extend the duration.

Some great alternatives in the third column include To the Pain and Closing Time for increased stats, alongside Opening Shot and Desperate Measures.

Ad

How to get The Palindrome in Destiny 2

The Palindrome can be obtained from Nightfall Strikes. However, the weapon must be active in the loot pool of any given week. The Adept version of the weapon can drop from Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes.

Vanguard Focusing on Zavala also drops these weapons in exchange for a normal Engram for the normal version of the weapon, and an added cost of Nightfall Adept Ciphers for the Adept version.

Ad

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback