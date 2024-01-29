Palworld: How to disable Raids and get your old world back

It’s not easy defending your base from an enemy in Palworld, which is why many players have been looking for ways to disable or turn off Raids in the game. How effectively you fend off the enemy will depend on the type of Pals you have and the level that they are on.

Another factor that will determine your defense is the type of base you have built. Higher Technology Levels will yield better building opportunities, but having a strong base early on in a game is a herculean task that most casual players will not be spending too much time on.

Hence, to save your base from getting destroyed, Palworld allows you to turn off Raids as well as revert your world back to the state that it was in before an enemy attack.

How to turn off Raids in Palworld

Disable Raids from World Settings menu (Image via Pocker Pair)

Here are a few things you need to do to turn off Raids in Palworld:

Make your way to the main menu of the game after booting it up. From there, go to World Select and then pick the world where you want to disable Raids.

You will find the Change World Settings option, under which you need to go to the Difficulty options and click on Custom.

Scroll down and look for the Enable Raid Events options. You must set it to “off” to disable Raids in the world.

Now save the changes by clicking on the confirm button and then logging into the world.

Do keep in mind that you will only be able to change a World’s Setting in Palworld if you are the host. If you are playing on someone else’s world, then your friend is the only person who will be able to disable Raids in Palworld.

Additionally, you will not be able to disable Raids when inside the game. You can only do it from the Start Screen menu when you launch the title.

How to get your Pre-Raid World back in Palworld (PC only)

Raids can often leave your camp in shambles. Others can set your structures ablaze with Fire-type Pals, so you'll need to know how to put out and prevent fires in Palworld. Hence, not too many casual players are keen on defending Raids, and if you do get attacked, there is a way to restore your world to the state it was before the Raid.

However, this method is for PC players only. Here's what you need to do to restore your previously saved data:

Make your way to the following directory in your system: “C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\SaveGames\steamID\”

Look for the backup folder that contains local and Word files. Look for the file that reads “LocalData.sav”.

Here, find the files from before you were raided and then restore them. This should put your world and base back to how it used to be.

Enable the Raiding option only when you are confident about your base and the Pals that you have to defend it.