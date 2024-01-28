How to easily put out and prevent fires in Palworld

If your camp is ablaze, you might just be looking for the best ways to put out and prevent fires in Palworld. Your structures are in danger of burning down to the ground if a fire breaks out in camp, forcing you to rebuild a good chunk of it from scratch.

While in certain moments in the game, a fire breaking out can be unavoidable, it’s best to keep a few things in mind to help you put them out faster before the damage becomes irreparable.

What can cause your camp to catch fire in Palworld?

Catching a Fire-type Pal near your camp can set it on fire (Image via Pocket Pair)

There are a few things that can lead to a fire in your camp, with two of the biggest reasons being a Raid and any attempts to catch a fire-type Pal near your camp.

In Palworld, you will be raided quite often, and depending on the type of enemy you are defending yourself against, there is a chance that their attacks will start a raging blaze in your camp.

Another way a fire can start is when you are trying to catch a powerful fire-type pal near your camp. Their attacks can very easily put all of your built structures on fire.

Best ways to put out a fire in Palworld

There are two great ways to put out a fire in your camp in Palworld:

1) Use the abilities of Water-type Pals to put out the fire

If you have Water-type Pals at your base, you can use them to put out the fire quite effectively. They will automatically put out any fire that catches on, but their effectiveness in putting them out will depend on their level and strength.

So when you are housing a camp with Pals, it’s best to have a few Water-types around in case a fire breaks out.

2) Disassemble the units that are on fire

Another neat way of putting out flames is to disassemble the structures that are on fire immediately. However, this is only recommended if you do not have enough Water-type Pals around to put it out.

You can disassemble a building by going into Disassemble Mode and then selecting the structure that you want to deconstruct. You will get some of your crafting materials back if you do dismantle them, but not the original amount that you invested.

Water-type Pals can put out fires (Image via Pocket Pair)

How to prevent a campfire in Palworld

To prevent a campfire in the game, you must make your camp indestructible. To do that, you must increase your Technology level and unlock options that make your base fire-proof.

However, for the first option, look for upgrades that let you make buildings out of stone. Stone does not catch on fire, unlike wooden structures, and you will not have to worry about a fire breaking out all the time.

