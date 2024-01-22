Palworld OnCreateSession bug: Possible reasons, how to fix, and more

The Palworld OnCreateSession bug is a common error that is plaguing Palworld players at the moment. This particular bug pops up when players attempt to join or create a multiplayer lobby. Thankfully, the Palworld OnCreateSession bug is rather easy to debug and fix and does not require extensive knowledge of either the game's files or a PC in general.

A breakdown of the possible methods to fix the Palworld OnCreateSession bug can be found below, along with its probable cause.

What is the Palworld OnCreateSession bug?

The OnCreateSession bug pops up when players attempt to launch a multiplayer world in-game. This prevents them from joining or hosting a multiplayer lobby in Palworld. Developer Pocketpair has acknowledged the presence of frequent server disconnections and is attempting to find a permanent solution.

How to fix the Palworld OnCreateSession bug?

While there is no permanent solution to the OnCreateSession bug, readers can try the following methods below to attempt and establish a successful connection to the servers:

Retry the multiplayer lobby creation process

The most common fix for the Palworld OnCreateSession bug is reattempting the multiplayer lobby creation process. It may take a few tries, but players should eventually be able to establish a successful connection to the game servers and jumpstart their co-op journey.

If all else fails, restart your game

Assuming players can in no way connect to the game’s online servers, a full restart of the game client may be required. Close and restart your game to retry the lobby creation process. The game should hopefully not pose any further restrictions to its online mode.

Check your internet connection

Make sure to check your internet connection before attempting to join the multiplayer lobbies. Poor network reception, among other issues, can result in the OnCreateSession bug error message being displayed.

Use a strong Wi-Fi connection instead of a mobile data plan, and make sure that any proxy servers or VPNs are disabled.

Play the game in its single-player mode

If the problem still persists, readers can still enjoy the single-player mode of Palworld. Farming resources and raising your Pals will help in your in-game progression and keep you occupied until the game’s servers become accessible once again. Although this is not a solution to the persisting bug, it is better than sitting idle.

The ever-increasing popularity of the game, coupled with the lack of server resources, is the likely cause of this bug. It is hoped that Pocketpair will quickly address the issue and provide a more permanent solution via a future patch.

Palworld is a monster collection game that also features survival and crafting elements. The game is currently in early access and is set to receive a complete release sometime next year. Palworld was released on January 18, 2024, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The PC version of the game can be accessed either via Steam or Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.