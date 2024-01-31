Palworld: What should you do if your Pal is not eating and falling sick?

In Palworld, there are moments when you might find your Pals not eating and then falling sick at your base. There are a lot of reasons behind this phenomenon, and each one has a different solution. Sick Pals will hamper the growth of your base, and what you have been trying to set up in camp can be affected drastically.

Hence, to make the most out of your workforce, you must make sure that none of your Pals go hungry and fall sick in the game.

What can cause Pals to stop eating and fall sick in Palworld?

Here are a few reasons that can lead to your Pals going hungry in Palworld:

The Feed Box is kept too far from them, and they may not be able to reach it.

A bug is getting them stuck at a particular area in the base, not allowing them to reach the Feed Box.

Your Pal’s Morale is down, negatively affecting their sanity because of which they are not eating. Depression in your camp can often lead to your workforce rejecting food.

How to make your Pals eat again and prevent them from getting sick in Palworld

1) Place them near the Fee Box

If your Pal is too far away from the Feed Box or is stuck at a particular point in the base, you can always manually move the Pal and drop them near the Feed Box. This will get them to start eating again unless another performance issue is preventing that particular Pal from starving.

2) Boost Camp Morale

You can boost Pal camp morale drastically by improving working conditions. To do so, you might want to build beds and other recreational activities like Hotsprings.

By boosting morale, you make sure that your Pals are always content and are not losing any Sanity points and getting depressed.

3) Make High Grade Medical Supplies

If your Pals do fall sick, there are ways you can help them recover. However, the most effective method will be to make High Grade Medical Supplies and use them on the creatures.

To make these supplies, you will need to make a Medieval Medicine Workbench and get your hands on all of its crafting ingredients. If your Pal is depressed and sick, you can use this medicine to help them get their Sanity back.

