Praedyth's Revenge updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Praedyth's Revenge returns with new perks and powerful upgrades in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Kinetic Sniper Rifle was once a DPS machine against powerful combatants. However, with time and a rapid change in the sandbox, other special weapons wasted no time to take the reign. With the recent re-issue, it seems that Praedyth's Revenge aims to take back its rightful place in everyone's arsenal, as it has several powerful perks as a backup.
Before going into the best perks, note that Supremacy, another Kinetic Sniper Rifle of the same archetype, is still valid regarding damage. However, based on our experience, Praedyth's new Origin Trait has Supremacy beat in DPS uptime.
This article lists the best perks for Praedyuth's Revenge Sniper Rifle for PvE and PvP.
Praedyth's Revenge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE
Here is a list of perks recommended on Praedyth's Revenge for PvE:
- Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced Handling
- Tactical Mag for increased Stability, reload speed, and magazine
- Rewind Rounds to get ammo back based on the number of fired shots made before the magazine went empty
- Precision Instrument for increased damage after sustained precision hits
Kinetic Tremors is a great alternative in the third column, alongside Fourth Time's the Charm. We are not going for perks such as Sympathetic Arsenal or Bait and Switch, as they are meant for Heavy weapons during DPS.
Praedyth's Revenge should be used only on powerful enemies aside from the main boss of an encounter or when you do not have ammo left on your Heavy weapon during the main boss' DPS phase.
Praedyth's Revenge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP
Here is a list of recommended perks on Praedyth's Revenge for PvP:
- Extended Barrel for increased Range
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range
- No Distraction for reduced flinching
- Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range with the first ammo of the magazine
Firefly also works as an alternative in the fourth column, alongside Discord, for more utility.
How to get Praedyth's Revenge in Destiny 2
Praedyth's Revenge can be farmed from the Vault of Glass Raid, especially from the Oracle encounter and Atheon boss fight. Additionally, Hawthorne's Deepsight quest allows players to get a guaranteed Deepsight weapon.
You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Psychopomp god roll guide
- Adamantite god roll guide
- Episode Heresy weekly reset
- Essence of Desire farm guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Watchful Eye god roll guide
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get Barrow-Dyad quest