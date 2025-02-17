Praedyth's Revenge updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Praedyth's Revenge returns with new perks and powerful upgrades in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Kinetic Sniper Rifle was once a DPS machine against powerful combatants. However, with time and a rapid change in the sandbox, other special weapons wasted no time to take the reign. With the recent re-issue, it seems that Praedyth's Revenge aims to take back its rightful place in everyone's arsenal, as it has several powerful perks as a backup.

Ad

Before going into the best perks, note that Supremacy, another Kinetic Sniper Rifle of the same archetype, is still valid regarding damage. However, based on our experience, Praedyth's new Origin Trait has Supremacy beat in DPS uptime.

This article lists the best perks for Praedyuth's Revenge Sniper Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Praedyth's Revenge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE

Praedyth's Revenge PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on Praedyth's Revenge for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced Handling

for increased Stability and reduced Handling Tactical Mag for increased Stability, reload speed, and magazine

for increased Stability, reload speed, and magazine Rewind Rounds to get ammo back based on the number of fired shots made before the magazine went empty

to get ammo back based on the number of fired shots made before the magazine went empty Precision Instrument for increased damage after sustained precision hits

Kinetic Tremors is a great alternative in the third column, alongside Fourth Time's the Charm. We are not going for perks such as Sympathetic Arsenal or Bait and Switch, as they are meant for Heavy weapons during DPS.

Ad

Praedyth's Revenge should be used only on powerful enemies aside from the main boss of an encounter or when you do not have ammo left on your Heavy weapon during the main boss' DPS phase.

Praedyth's Revenge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP

Praedyth's Revenge PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of recommended perks on Praedyth's Revenge for PvP:

Ad

Extended Barrel for increased Range

for increased Range Accurized Rounds for increased Range

for increased Range No Distraction for reduced flinching

for reduced flinching Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range with the first ammo of the magazine

Firefly also works as an alternative in the fourth column, alongside Discord, for more utility.

How to get Praedyth's Revenge in Destiny 2

Praedyth's Revenge can be farmed from the Vault of Glass Raid, especially from the Oracle encounter and Atheon boss fight. Additionally, Hawthorne's Deepsight quest allows players to get a guaranteed Deepsight weapon.

Ad

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback