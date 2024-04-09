The Recluse god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

After almost four years, the Recluse is back in the Destiny 2 loot pool. The fan-favorite Submachine Gun was once a mandatory pick for any activity, as it provided immense damage output against enemies in Raids, Dungeons, and anything remotely challenging. With the current meta being more diverse in builds, The Recluse might not be as necessary. Players will still need other elemental weapons with their matching subclasses.

This article will guide you to The Recluse's god roll in different activities, against combatants in PvE, or players in PvP. Note that the Void Submachine Gun can now be farmed with numerous perk combinations. Hence, the idea of a "god roll" can vary between players.

The Recluse god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

The Recluse curated perk that was shown in the Dev livestream (Image via Bungie)

The following represents The Recluse's god roll for Destiny 2 PvE:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range, alongside ricochet effects of each projectile via solid objects.

Feeding Frenzy for increased stacks of reload speed with kills.

Master of Arms for increased damage after scoring kills with other weapons.

The perk combination above was also the curated god roll of the weapon during its reign between Years 2 and 4. However, with the addition of other perks, alongside the nerf of Master of Arms, you can consider the combination of Threat Detector/Repulsor Brace and Frenzy.

The Recluse god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

The following represents The Recluse's god roll for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range, alongside ricochet effects of each projectile via solid objects.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability after holding down the trigger.

Tap the Trigger for more Stability on the weapon after the initial pull of the trigger.

Other combinations include Threat Detector and Surrounded, alongside Enlightened Action and Destabilizing Rounds. One of the easiest tricks to pull with Void primary weapons is the Volatile infliction. Hunter's Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and Stylish Executioner are necessary for this, paired with the Repulsor Brace perk for a bonus overshield.

How to get The Recluse in Destiny 2?

The Recluse has been added as a gear piece in the Brave arsenal, introduced via the free Into the Light update. You can farm this Void Submachine Gun by running the new Onslaught activity, alongside rank-up packages available from the activity vendor, Shaxx. Another method to acquire this weapon is via focus-farm/attunement, available in the Hall of Champions.

Onslaught activity showcased in Into the Light stream (Image via Bungie)

Any quicker method/cheese remains unknown for now. This article will be updated once the community grasps the best farm method.

