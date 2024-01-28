5 things in Palworld that devs need to fix in next patch

Palworld has been one of the most widespread gaming phenomena in the first month of 2024. The game has risen to the top of the seller and user charts on Valve's Steam marketplace, with new players joining daily. Pocket Pair released the game in early access, and therefore, errors and glitches are typical for the time being. However, there are a few game-breaking issues that could spell doom if not resolved as quickly as possible.

Several users have reported various bugs and problems that are plaguing the game currently and ruining the experience. This article will cover five issues in Palworld that Pocket Pair needs to fix when it rolls out the game's next update.

5 major game-breaking issues in Palworld that need to be resolved in the upcoming updates

1) Infinite loading screens

One of the biggest problems players face in Palworld is the loading screen error. When you boot up the game, you might get stuck into an endless loading screen for minutes and even hours. Pocket Pair has confirmed that this issue is occurring because of multiple users trying to load into the game's server at the same time.

2) Cheaters

Cheaters and Hackers have been a plague in the gaming community for decades, and Palworld has its fair share of menaces that love ruining the game's experience for others. Players have expressed concerns on numerous social media platforms, such as Reddit, about being killed by other players. This is impossible because the developers have yet to include PvP features in the game.

Pocket Pair, through an official X.com post, has shared that a new update will be deployed as soon as possible to address this issue.

3) Frequent crashes on Xbox and PC

Pocket Pair's latest title combines survival elements with a Pokemon-esque mysterious beast-hunting gameplay. It's understandable why many people flocked to the Palpagos Islands to search for a grand adventure. But an issue that has existed and still causes annoyance for players is the game frequently crashing.

Hopefully, this bug will be fixed in the upcoming update, and more people will be able to enjoy their visit to the Palpagos Islands

4) Various existing glitches

There are several game-breaking glitches present in Pocket Pair's survival title. This includes bugs that double your resources to some that remove items, including Pals, from your inventory.

Capturing some of the Pals, like Jetragon and Jormuntide, is difficult. It becomes frustrating when you lose your progress because of these bugs. Hopefully, Pocket Pair will address these issues in its upcoming update.

5) Sound glitches and bugs

Audio-related glitches exist in many games, and Pocket Pair's latest title is no exception. One such issue that users have reported online is the flapping glitch, which occurs when players summon a flying Pal in combat. The wing-flapping noise persists in the game even if you call back the beast into the Pal sphere.

Even though several small fixes exist online, players still expect a long-time fix from the developers.

