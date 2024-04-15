Top 5 rare creatures in Ark Survival Ascended

In the expansive and dangerous world of Ark Survival Ascended, players encounter numerous creatures, each more mysterious and breathtaking than the other. However, among these remarkable beings, a few stand out as extremely rare, leaving even experienced Ark players in awe. Players will occasionally encounter these extraordinary beings while exploring Ark's wild landscapes. Each of these rare creatures has distinctive traits and a unique presence.

This article lists the top five rarest creatures in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus is a fearsome and rare creature (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Giga is a fearsome carnivorous dinosaur that spawns in mountainous regions. They are not commonly found on the map and usually appear at low levels, which adds to their mystique. Their rarity contributes to this elusive nature. Gigas are known for their power and remain hard to find and tame because they spawn in specific locations. However, two specimens can often be found on a single map at the same time, justifying their ranking on this list.

Giga can be easily recognized from a distance, thanks to their immense size. The reptilian behemoth is approximately three times larger than a Tyrannosaurus Rex and similar in size to a Brontosaurus. Its mouth is often open, displaying a large set of teeth. The dinosaur dominates various territories with its sheer strength and aggression.

3) Carcharodontosaurus

Carcharodontosaurus is just as rare as Gigas (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Carcharodontosaurus, or the Carcha, shares spawn locations with the Giga. Compared to the Giga, Carcharodontosaurus is relatively rarer in Ark Survival Ascended, so players might need to explore more to find them. Carcharodontosaurus exhibits characteristics similar to Gigas and is found in the same areas. However, Carcharodontosaurus exhibits more aggressive behavior, making it a cunning predator.

Carcharodontosaurus can use its tail to defend itself, but its real threat comes from its sharp teeth and powerful jaws at the other end. Its teeth resemble steak knives and are capable of tearing through most prey.

3) Alpha Tuso

Alpha Tusotuethis is an extremely powerful and rare dino in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Alpha Tuso is a magnificent underwater creature in Ark Ascended. Only one of its kind roams the entire map, so encountering one is rare. Alpha Tusos are often hidden in challenging underwater caves or occasionally seen on the ocean floor, adding to their mystery and making them a prized discovery for brave adventurers. There can only be one Alpha Tuso on a map.

The Alpha Tuso is massive in size and has powerful tentacles that can threaten players who dare to challenge or tame it. Its unique abilities and strength in underwater combat make it a legendary creature in the depths of the ocean in Ark Ascended.

2) Unicorn

The Unicorn is one of the rarest creatures in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Unicorn is a unique variant of the Equus species, distinguished by a horn on its head. It looks mythical and will capture players with its magical appearance. Only one Unicorn spawns on the map, and it does not significantly differ in behavior or abilities from regular Equus. The Unicorn can also be difficult to find because of its small size, putting it at number two on this list.

The Unicorn's rarity lies in its appearance rather than its distinct functionalities. Encountering one is a moment of wonder as players admire its beauty in the wild.

1) Liopleurodon

Liopleurodon is an extremely rare aquatics beast (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Ark Survival's Liopleurodon is an exceptionally rare creature that infrequently spawns in the ocean. This creature looks like a mix of a leopard and a lion. It has sharp teeth and can be between 20 to 25 feet long. It's a symbol of rarity and prestige, cherished by those players lucky enough to spot one.

The Liopleurodon is considered a highly sought-after and elusive creature in the game. It can rarely be tamed because of its infrequent appearance in the ocean's depths. Even after taming it, you can only have the dino for 30 minutes before it disappears, making it one of the most rare creatures in Ark Survival Ascended.

