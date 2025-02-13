Unloved god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

Unloved finally finds itself in the loving hands of all Guardians in Destiny 2. This Strand Hand Cannon comes with the Heavy-Burst Framed archetype, a rare family that only has a few other Hand Cannons. However, Unloved becomes the first to wield the Strand element in its archetype, with some potent perk combinations, making the weapon great for all activities.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Unloved is also the most popular primary weapon in the game currently, and for good reason. Players are recommended to keep this gear piece at the top of their priority list during activity runs.

This article lists the best perks on the Unloved Hand Cannon for PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Unloved god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Unloved PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Unloved in Destiny 2 PvE:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability

for increased Stability Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability

for increased reload speed and Stability Dragonfly for a Strand explosion with precision kills

for a Strand explosion with precision kills Frenzy for increased damage, reload speed, and Handling after being in combat for 12 seconds. Or,

for increased damage, reload speed, and Handling after being in combat for 12 seconds. Or, Paracausal Affinity should be your direct alternative in the fourth column if you do not mind the slow reload speed on the weapon.

Unloved's only problem is the low base reload speed, which can be modified in various ways. While the Strand Loader mod is an option, having a few perks always helps. However, if you think reload speed is not an issue, go for Kill Clip as an alternative in the fourth column for more damage.

Threadling can help with extra damage with hatchlings, while Rapid Hit is great for hitting precision damage on powerful enemies and having increased reload speed.

Unloved god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP

Unloved PvP god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Unloved in PvP:

Extended Barrel for increased Range and reduced recoil

for increased Range and reduced recoil Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability

for increased Range and Stability Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed with precision hits

for increased Stability and reload speed with precision hits Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill

Closing Time is a great perk to have in the fourth column in place of Kill Clip. Killing Wind or Outlaw is great for a little bit of utility in the third column.

How to get Unloved in Destiny 2

Unloved can be farmed exclusively from the first and the final encounter of the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon, which drops the Hand Cannon from the loot chest.

Additionally, if you already have the weapon unlocked in Collections, looting the Sundered Doctrine secret chests is worth it for a chance of getting a god roll.

