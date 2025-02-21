Vision of Confluence is one of the few Vault of Glass Raid weapons re-issued in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Precision Framed Scout Rifle wields the Solar element and consists of high base damage and range due to its archetype. However, its primary focus should be the wide range of perk combinations.

Ad

The Vision of Confluence is only the second Scout Rifle in the game to get Heal Clip as a perk, allowing players to sustain self-healing in activities.

This article lists the best perks for the Vision of Confluence in PvE and PvP.

Vision of Confluence PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Vision of Confluence PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Vision of Confluence in PvE:

Ad

Trending

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil on the weapon

for increased Handling and reduced recoil on the weapon Appended Mag for increased magazine size

for increased magazine size Incandescent for a solar explosion upon kills, and spreading Scorch debuff to adjacent enemies

for a solar explosion upon kills, and spreading Scorch debuff to adjacent enemies Firefly for an explosion upon precision kills, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies

For a more DPS-centric approach, you can go for Explosive Payload in the fourth column and Rewind Rounds in the third column. As mentioned, the Vision of Confluence is one of the rare Scout Rifles that rolls Heal Clip. Hence, you can also get Heal Clip with Firefly.

Ad

Lastly, Demolitionist is a decent perk for Grenade energy.

Vision of Confluence PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Vision of Confluence PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Vision of Confluence in PvP:

Ad

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability

for increased Range and Stability Accurized Rounds for more Range

for more Range Zen Moment for reduced recoil and incoming flinch after causing damage

for reduced recoil and incoming flinch after causing damage Explosive Payload for flinching enemies and causing a small detonation damage

Kill Clip is a great alternative to Explosive Payload in the fourth column. Outlaw is also a nice alternative in the third column for increased reload speed after precision kills.

How to get Vision of Confluence in Destiny 2

Vision of Confluence can be obtained from Vault of Glass Raid. This Scout Rifle drops specifically from the first, second, and third encounters. Moreover, players can pick up a Deepsight quest from Hawthorne each week to get a guaranteed red-border version of the weapon.

Ad

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback