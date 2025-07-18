What to do after finishing The Edge of Fate campaign in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2's The Edge of Fate's primary mission is Bungie's longest released story campaign ever. However, the expansion isn't anywhere near finished with the story missions, as they act as a prologue to the bulk of content that follows. Players usually speedrun through the campaign to open up the game even further, allowing them to grind for more power, explore the open world, and do a lot more.

Ad

This article lists every content you should do after completing The Edge of Fate campaign. Note that we won't be mentioning the core activities, as they are part of the base game and should always be a player's focus regardless. Readers will find more expansion-related tasks below.

Things to prioritize after finishing Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate campaign

Here is a summary of all the tasks a Guardian can do after finishing The Edge of Fate campaign:

Ad

Trending

Getting the Graviton Spike Exotic.

Power grind to 200, and then beyond.

Complete Kepler missions.

Increase Guardian Rank by following objectives.

Grind for season pass levels.

The following section shows how to complete each task in more detail.

Getting the Graviton Spike

The Graviton Spike Hand Cannon is the featured weapon that can be picked up via a quest in the Epilogue. Readers can refer to our complete guide for getting the Exotic Hand Cannon for a clearer idea.

Ad

Graviton Spike Exotic (Image via Bungie)

Graviton Spike switches between Arc and Stasis elements, making it a unique gear piece for all situations. Players would want this weapon added to their build, as it will help newer players push through difficult activities with ease.

Ad

Power grind to 200, and beyond

The most time-consuming task on this list and also the most important for your character. Powering to 200 will unlock new activities and will also make things easier to grind for even more power beyond the soft cap. This includes doing almost every content in the game, as doing them will drop increased power gear until 200.

Customizing modifiers for A grade in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For 200+, look for Expert-level activities, and customize modifiers for an A-grade reward.

Ad

Complete Kepler missions

Side missions in Kepler of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After finishing the campaign, you can choose to complete several side quests that unlock across multiple regions of the Kepler open world. Completing some of these quests rewards materials to focus on Engrams.

Ad

Complete Guardian Rank objectives and increase your rank by finishing the tasks. Seasonal challenges will also earn you increased EXP for season pass ranks, further granting you more rewards. Getting to season pass level 90 will drop the Third Iteration Catalyst.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More