Where to find Frostallion Noct in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Frostallion Noct in Palworld is a legendary, S-tier Pal. It boasts some truly phenomenal Dark-type moves and can be incredibly hard to add to your team if you don’t know what to do. Unlike some other Pals in the game, it has a specific unlocking route. While you can hunt down a normal Frostallion in the wild, this version of the Pal is slightly different. Is it worth going through the trouble for? It absolutely is.
As Frostallion Noct in Palworld is one of the best Pals you can get, bar none, we’ll review what you need to do to add one to your team. In addition, we’ll highlight its skills, item drops, and what work it excels at in your base.
Where to hunt down Frostallion Noct in Palworld
Unfortunately, Frostallion Noct in Palworld cannot be captured in the wild. While, as a Legendary Pal, this could change in the future, that is not the case right now. If you want this Pal, you’ll have to breed it. You need two specific Pals; as of this writing, no other combinations have been found:
Required parents
- Frostallion
- Helzephyr
You need the Legendary Frostallion, which you can find in the northwest section of the map and a Helzephyr. Helzephyr is found only at night and at the location above. This means you need access to the Volcanic Region, so you should pack some heat-resistant clothes before you set out for this area. Once you have both of these, you can return to your base.
Build a Breeding Farm in your base, and equip it with a Cake. For each egg you’re trying to hatch, you’ll need an additional Cake, so bear that in mind. The next step is to assign the Frostallion and Helzephyr to the Breeding Farm.
Wait for a Large Dark Egg to spawn, and put it in the Pal Incubator to get a Frostallion Noct. Unfortunately, as it’s a Large egg, it will take a while to spawn, so you may want to do other things, like catch useful mining Pals in the world.
What skills and items does Frostallion Noct in Palworld feature?
If you have a Frostallion Noct Saddle, you can use this Pal’s Partner Skill. Frostallion Noct in Palworld’s Partner skill is Black Steed. It allows you to fly this Pal and changes the player’s attack type to Dark. It also enhances Dark attacks while mounted, making this an overwhelmingly powerful skill to have. You can find its basic attacks in the table below:
Though Frostallion Noct is not a Pal you’ll find in the wild, it does have two item drops: Large Pal Soul and Pure Quartz. It’s also one of the most useful Pals in the game for gathering. It’s only got one work skill, but that just means it won’t get distracted doing something else:
- Gathering: Level 4
