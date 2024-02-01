Where to find Frostallion Noct in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Frostallion Noct in Palworld is a legendary, S-tier Pal. It boasts some truly phenomenal Dark-type moves and can be incredibly hard to add to your team if you don’t know what to do. Unlike some other Pals in the game, it has a specific unlocking route. While you can hunt down a normal Frostallion in the wild, this version of the Pal is slightly different. Is it worth going through the trouble for? It absolutely is.

As Frostallion Noct in Palworld is one of the best Pals you can get, bar none, we’ll review what you need to do to add one to your team. In addition, we’ll highlight its skills, item drops, and what work it excels at in your base.

Where to hunt down Frostallion Noct in Palworld

Helzephyr is one of the two parents you need to breed this Pal (Image via Pocketpair)

Unfortunately, Frostallion Noct in Palworld cannot be captured in the wild. While, as a Legendary Pal, this could change in the future, that is not the case right now. If you want this Pal, you’ll have to breed it. You need two specific Pals; as of this writing, no other combinations have been found:

Required parents

Frostallion

Helzephyr

You need the Legendary Frostallion, which you can find in the northwest section of the map and a Helzephyr. Helzephyr is found only at night and at the location above. This means you need access to the Volcanic Region, so you should pack some heat-resistant clothes before you set out for this area. Once you have both of these, you can return to your base.

Build a Breeding Farm in your base, and equip it with a Cake. For each egg you’re trying to hatch, you’ll need an additional Cake, so bear that in mind. The next step is to assign the Frostallion and Helzephyr to the Breeding Farm.

Wait for a Large Dark Egg to spawn, and put it in the Pal Incubator to get a Frostallion Noct. Unfortunately, as it’s a Large egg, it will take a while to spawn, so you may want to do other things, like catch useful mining Pals in the world.

What skills and items does Frostallion Noct in Palworld feature?

If you have a Frostallion Noct Saddle, you can use this Pal’s Partner Skill. Frostallion Noct in Palworld’s Partner skill is Black Steed. It allows you to fly this Pal and changes the player’s attack type to Dark. It also enhances Dark attacks while mounted, making this an overwhelmingly powerful skill to have. You can find its basic attacks in the table below:

Skill Level Power Cooldown Description Air Cannon 1 25 2 Quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air. Dark Ball 7 40 4 Unleashes a sphere of darkness that slowly tracks down the enemy. Shadow Burst 15 75 10 Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Spirit Flame 22 75 16 Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Crystal Wing 30 110 24 Dashes forward while creating frigid air around its wings, using them to slash enemies. Nightmare Ball 40 100 30 Creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy. Dark Laser 50 150 55 Charges dark energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam.

Though Frostallion Noct is not a Pal you’ll find in the wild, it does have two item drops: Large Pal Soul and Pure Quartz. It’s also one of the most useful Pals in the game for gathering. It’s only got one work skill, but that just means it won’t get distracted doing something else:

Gathering: Level 4

