WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 release date and start time

With the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 release date fast approaching, players are eager to try out the new challenges and items. Two decades after the release of the original, World of Warcraft Classic still captures the charm of the milestone MMO in its heyday. Season of Discovery, as the name implies, stuck to this idea of discovery, originally launching without a prior Public Test Realm.

Following in the footsteps of the first phase, Season of Discovery Phase 2 will provide even more new content. This includes a new level cap at 40 (up from 25 in Phase 1), a new PvP zone, and a brand-new raid in the capital city of the gnomes.

While all of these expand the breadth of content in WoW Classic, Blizzard Entertainment's policy change regarding gold-bidding in raids could potentially spell the end for GDKP runs.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery release date and time for all regions

The WoW Classic Season of Discovery release date is confirmed for February 8, 2024. Like all previous mainline updates, it will be a global release, meaning that you will get the update regardless of the region or server you are playing from.

In a forum post regarding restrictions imposed on GDKP runs in all Season of Discovery raids, Blizzard also shared the planned launch time for the update, which is 1 pm PT on February 8, 2024.

Here are the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 start times for different regions and timezones:

Los Angeles (PT): 1 pm on February 8, 2024

New York (ET): 4 pm on February 8, 2024

UK/London (GMT): 9 pm on February 8, 2024

Paris (CET): 10 pm on February 8, 2024

Dubai (GST): 1 am on Feburary 9, 2024

Delhi (IST): 2:30 am on February 9, 2024

Seoul (KST): 6 am on February 9, 2024

Tokyo (JST): 6 am on February 9, 2024

For returning players, WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 is also a stride in the right direction for making classes more interesting. Alongside a host of new runes to find, the introduction of class-specific Skillbooks will give you another layer of character specialization.

Interested to know more about the new update? Here are the biggest changes coming with SoD Phase 2.

