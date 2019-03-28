Alonso set for Formula One testing return

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next week after being named as one of McLaren's drivers for the in-season test in Bahrain.

The two-time world champion stepped away from F1 at the end of the 2018 season after 17 years in the sport, Alonso opting to focus on other series.

However, in his role as McLaren ambassador and adviser, he will return for the British team at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

McLaren confirmed the Spaniard's return on Thursday, with Alonso set to take part in both days as the team run a second car to aid the development of Pirelli's tyres.

Alongside the MCL34, we'll be running a test car for Pirelli at the #BahrainGP in-season test. Here's our line-up. #MCL34

Tues- Carlos AM Lando PM

Weds- Lando@pirellisport

Tues- Fernando

Weds- Carlos AM Fernando PM pic.twitter.com/Rnat905fhi — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 28, 2019

Alonso will test all day on April 2, before taking the afternoon session the following day – sharing the duties with the man who replaced him, Carlos Sainz.

Sainz and Lando Norris will also take part in the test in McLaren's main car.