Alonso set for Formula One testing return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Mar 2019, 23:26 IST
fernandoalonso - cropped
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next week after being named as one of McLaren's drivers for the in-season test in Bahrain.

The two-time world champion stepped away from F1 at the end of the 2018 season after 17 years in the sport, Alonso opting to focus on other series.

However, in his role as McLaren ambassador and adviser, he will return for the British team at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

McLaren confirmed the Spaniard's return on Thursday, with Alonso set to take part in both days as the team run a second car to aid the development of Pirelli's tyres.

Alonso will test all day on April 2, before taking the afternoon session the following day – sharing the duties with the man who replaced him, Carlos Sainz.

Sainz and Lando Norris will also take part in the test in McLaren's main car.

