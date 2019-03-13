×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bottas expects Mercedes to be chasing Ferrari in Melbourne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Mar 2019, 19:48 IST
valtteribottas - cropped
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes may have won the last five constructors' titles in Formula One but Valtteri Bottas expects the Silver Arrows to be chasing rivals Ferrari in Melbourne this weekend.

Since 2014, Mercedes have been the dominant force in F1, adding five successive drivers' titles to their team honours.

Lewis Hamilton has won four of those crowns and heads into the new season as a double-defending champion.

However, Bottas is not convinced the German team have the package to push Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix after mixed fortunes in pre-season testing.

"What we see from testing, we think [we are underdogs]," Bottas told reporters in Melbourne. "We're going to be kind of chasing.

"It seems like they [Ferrari] had a few good tenths [advantage], but here it is such a different track.

"And we don't know how much they've improved.

"I'm sure with analysing everything and making some improvements we've been able to recover some of that, but how much is only guessing.

Advertisement

"They have a very stable platform, and we definitely have work to do on that. I'm confident the car will be better here [than in testing], but if it's enough, we'll find out."

He added: "We are definitely in the fight and we know we have a strong team. It's a massively long season, and always with some regulation changes like this year is going to be a lot about how much you can improve the car, because the cars in Abu Dhabi are going to be so much quicker than this weekend. 

"So whoever is quickest this weekend, it doesn't really matter as long as it's close. It matters who improves the most."

And it is not only the threat of Ferrari that concerns Bottas, the Finn also expecting Red Bull to go well with their new Honda engines.

"We're still quite unsure about how Red Bull will be," said Bottas. "We think they're going to be strong because Honda looks strong now as well and they've always had a good car.

"Over the past two years, the way they've been able to improve the car during the year has been pretty rapid, so for sure they're going to be a threat as well."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mercedes need more to match Ferrari - Bottas
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Horner: Red Bull still way off competing with Mercedes and Ferrari
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes expecting 'even tougher' year in 2019
RELATED STORY
Frustration for Mercedes as Gasly impresses
RELATED STORY
Hamilton narrows gap to faltering Ferrari
RELATED STORY
Bottas hoping for better fortunes after difficult day in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ferrari will allow Leclerc to 'fight' Vettel
RELATED STORY
Wolff demands more from Bottas after miserable 2018
RELATED STORY
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us