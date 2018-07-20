F1 BREAKING NEWS: Mercedes & Valtteri Bottas agree multi-year deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 73 // 20 Jul 2018, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas will drive for Mercedes next season after agreeing to a new deal with the team.

"It is great news that I will be racing for Mercedes in 2019 and it is nice to announce it here in Hockenheim - not just the home race for Mercedes but also the circuit where I took my first ever single-seater wins back in 2007," Bottas said.

"This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward - and I believe that there is still more to come. We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving.

2019 📝💪🏼



I’m very proud to be part of this amazing team. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I will keep giving my 100% for our goals. Hard work always pays off!



Press release: https://t.co/xgcDqubZ1j#VB77 #SISU #F1 #DrivenByEachOther @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/e58hTTNOhc — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 20, 2018

"I enjoy working with the team, and also being team-mates with Lewis - we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes.

"We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it's good to have the future clear for everybody - it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight. Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level - and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well."