Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 BREAKING NEWS: Mercedes & Valtteri Bottas agree multi-year deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    20 Jul 2018, 13:46 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas will drive for Mercedes next season after agreeing to a new deal with the team.

"It is great news that I will be racing for Mercedes in 2019 and it is nice to announce it here in Hockenheim - not just the home race for Mercedes but also the circuit where I took my first ever single-seater wins back in 2007," Bottas said.

"This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward - and I believe that there is still more to come. We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving.


"I enjoy working with the team, and also being team-mates with Lewis - we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes.

"We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it's good to have the future clear for everybody - it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight. Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level - and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well." 

Topics you might be interested in:
German GP Mercedes F1 AMG Valtteri Bottas F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Omnisport
NEWS
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton's home comforts continue in qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Matt Kenseth reunites with Roush Fenway Racing to drive...
RELATED STORY
Vettel wins thrilling British GP as Hamilton recovers to...
RELATED STORY
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Vettel ends Ferrari's 17-year wait for Canada pole
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
RELATED STORY
Matt Kenseth's 2018 NASCAR schedule finalized
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us