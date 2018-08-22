F1 Raceweek: In-form Raikkonen looks to restore Ferrari dominance - Belgian GP in numbers

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

Formula One returns from its mid-season break at Spa-Francorchamps with defending world champion Lewis Hamilton again leading the drivers' championship.

The Briton is enjoying a rich vein of form, but Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen - the latter himself on a strong streak - remain close challengers.

And the Belgian Grand Prix is an event where Ferrari have dominated in the past, although the Italian team are currently enduring a more difficult run of results at Spa.

Using Opta data to assess the records of Hamilton, Raikkonen, soon-to-depart Fernando Alonso and more, we bring you the key numbers from Belgium.

FLASHBACK TO BELGIUM 1992



A legend was born, as Michael Schumacher took the first of 91 amazing wins



It was just a year after he made his debut, at the same race #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/t66UfsFggq — Formula 1 (@F1) August 22, 2018

0 - In the last 10 Belgian GPs, no driver has won consecutive races. Raikkonen, three between 2004 and 2007, was the last driver to win in successive years.

2 - Lewis Hamilton's current winning run. He has not won three in a row yet this season. The British driver has also won on two of his last three trips to Belgium.

3 - The last three races at Spa-Francorchamps have been won by the Mercedes driver starting from pole position (Hamilton 2015 and 2017, Nico Rosberg 2016).

4 - Raikkonen's wins at the Belgian GP. Only Michael Schumacher (6) and Ayrton Senna (5) have more victories.

5 - Consecutive races this season with Raikkonen on the podium. This is his longest run since 2007 (7) when he won the title.

16 - Ferrari have won more races at the Belgian GP than any other team. They have not triumphed since Raikkonen's victory in 2009, though.

44 - Alonso's points this season, just 10 fewer than in 2016, which was his best campaign since returning to McLaren.

46 - Ferrari have recorded more podiums at the Belgian GP than another other team. McLaren have the second most, 18 fewer than the Italian team.