Nobody more hungry for the win than me, says Bottas

30 Jun 2018

Valtteri Bottas

After securing his first pole position of the Formula One season in Austria, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas insisted that nobody is "more hungry for the win" than he is.

Despite Lewis Hamilton posting quicker times in practice, Bottas set a new track record of 1 minute, 3.130 seconds, a 0.019s advantage over his Mercedes team-mate enough to earn a spot at the very front of the grid.

The Finn pulled off a memorable win at the same track last year, and could do the same again this weekend after a solid start to the season.

Bottas is still chasing his first race victory of 2018, and thinks his steady recent progress will help him produce a good performance on Sunday.

"You just need a good clean start, nothing amazing, no need to be a hero in Turn 1, and then go for it," he said.

"I can guarantee I'm more hungry for the win than anyone on the grid, so I'm really ready for it.

"The whole weekend we have been making good progress with the set up. We had the new bits this weekend for the car, there has been some work to get the car well balanced with those – and we finally did it.

"The car allowed me to push. I enjoyed it. It's nice to have a good result, but it's only qualifying. We need to enjoy a bit today, but it's tomorrow that counts."