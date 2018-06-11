Not all World Cup games will be exciting - Vettel hits out at 'short-sighted' F1 critics

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was in fight mode following criticism of the Canadian Grand Prix, a race which he dominated.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates

Sebastian Vettel has hit out at "short-sighted" critics after some labelled the Canadian Grand Prix boring, and warned not all matches at football's World Cup will be thrillers.

Ferrari driver Vettel ambled to a pole-to-flag victory on Sunday, leading on every lap, to return to the top of Formula One's drivers' standings – the most-talked about incident coming with the inadvertent early waving of the chequered flag.

It followed on from a tepid Monaco race last time out, in which Daniel Ricciardo cruised to victory at one of F1's most iconic races.

But Vettel says it is inevitable that some races will be more uneventful than others, and delivered a staunch defence of excitement levels in F1.

"I don't know why people today are so short-sighted. We had seven races this year, I think some were phenomenal, some were boring," he told a news conference.

"Next week the World Cup is starting and I promise you that a lot of the games will not be exciting - but still people will watch it - but some games will be incredible.

"There's no reason, don't even look for an answer, don't write anything. Write about something else.

"I think we do our job inside the car and if we can race, we race but obviously, we also do our job inside the car and try to avoid racing.

"Disappear, stay in front, or not get overtaken. And then some races are just exciting and others are not."