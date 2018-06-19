Red Bull will not have works team label, confirm Honda

After agreeing a two-year engine deal, Honda have said that Red Bull will not carry the works team label.

Red Bull

Honda will not identify Red Bull as its works Formula 1 squad in 2019 despite agreeing a two-year engine deal.

Red Bull have chosen to split from their long-term supplier Renault and it was expected they would assume works team status like McLaren did with their three-year deal.

However, unlike McLaren, Red Bull do not have exclusive rights to the engine, as their sister team Toro Rosso began using Honda in 2018.

Honda's motorsport boss, Masashi Yamamoto, has said that he wants to present equal opportunities to both teams in the future.

"From a manufacturer's point of view it doesn't make sense to identify either team as either works or customer, as current regulations oblige us to supply the same power unit to all our teams," he said.

"In that sense, this contract put the three parties into an equal position.

"Just as was the case with Toro Rosso, we felt a sincere respect from Red Bull throughout the conversation that led to this contract.

"We appreciate them showing us such an attitude even after seeing out difficult time over the previous three years in F1.

"The primary aim in every category of Honda's motorsport is to win. So, the top step of the podium is our target."