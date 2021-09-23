1 big question for every losing team after Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Season

Week 2 has ended with close contests and some blowouts that will provide some much-needed questions and answers for the teams on the ugly end of the loss column.

Which 0-2 team will get their first win? Which 1-1 team is poised for a breakout season? Will a rough season start mean a stronger finish? Here's a look at 1 big question for every losing team after Week 2 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Which Week 2 losing team has had the tougher road?

Is Daniel Jones the answer for the New York Giants?

After Week 2 Jones has only amassed 2 TDs. His 516 yards placed him at 15 out of 32 QBs. With Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, there should be offensive capabilities happening. If Jones fails to impress this season, he might be on his way out the door.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals compete in the AFC North?

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 1-1, after Week 2. With the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, can the Bengals challenge either team for a spot near the top of the AFC North? If they continue to challenge tough opponents, there could be a three-way race to the top of the division.

Will the Houston Texans start Deshaun Watson?

Week 2 saw Tyrod Taylor get injured, leaving the Houston Texans with only Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson on the roster. The Texans may very well have to find a way to add Watson to the "exempt" list and allow him to play so their season might be saved.

Are the Indianapolis Colts the worst 0-2 team?

The Indianapolis Colts are in fact 0-2, but their record could be misleading. The Colts have barely lost to the Los Angeles Rams and were beaten soundly by the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts could very well find their footing quickly and post a positive record.

Can the Miami Dolphins rebound after their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills?

Apart from losing Tua Tagovailoa to a shoddy offensive line and blocking plays, the Dolphins will look to rebound against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, who are 2-0. With week 2 behind them, the Dolphins will have to dig deep to forget the 35-0 beating the Bills gave them.

Is Zach Wilson a bust for the New York Jets?

The New York Jets rookie quarterback has had his hands full with criticism as of late. He currently leads the league with 5 INTs. Wilson could very well be a bust at the NFL level, and the Jets will regret not drafting another QB early on.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles be a playoff team?

After the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, they were barely bested by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The Eagles might have themselves a competitive team.

Will injuries drag down the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Week 2 injuries hit the Pittsburgh Steelers hard. They currently have 6 starters that are questionable to play Sunday. Notable names include Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, T.J. Watt, and Diontae Johnson. Depth could be a severe issue for the Steelers heading into Week 3.

Was Week 1 a fluke win for the New Orleans Saints?

In week 1 the New Orleans Saints destroyed the Green Bay Packers 38-3. In Week 2, the Carolina Panthers did something similar when they easily beat the Saints 26-7. The Saints might be a fluke, or the Panthers may just be that good.

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars win a game?

The idea was that rookie Trevor Lawrence would be the franchise quarterback to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars away from losing records. After Week 2, the Jaguars are currently 0-2, losing to the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Jaguars' schedule will not do them any favors.

Are the Minnesota Vikings a competitive team?

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 0-2 but have barely lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals. Both games were decided by a field goal. The Vikings might be a step away from steamrolling teams to challenge the NFC's top teams.

Is it time for a rebuild for the Atlanta Falcons?

To their credit, the Atlanta Falcons have lost to both the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are both undefeated. However, their offense seems to be atrocious. A full rebuild might be on its way.

Is a division win slipping away from the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 1-1 after barely losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are the teams to beat in the AFC West, and the Chargers might be on the outside looking in when the season ends.

Can the Seattle Seahawks challenge the NFC West this season?

The Seattle Seahawks let their 2-0 record slip away with an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks were leading the majority of the game. With both the 49ers and Cardinals toughing out their opponents with wins, will the Seahawks be able to keep that same pace? Time will tell.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs return to the AFC Championship?

The Kansas City Chiefs were beaten by their rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Week 1 was almost the same situation when the Cleveland Browns nearly beat the Chiefs. The Chiefs might barely be holding onto their lead as Super Bowl hopefuls.

Was Jared Goff the wrong choice for the Detroit Lions?

Although Jared Goff has shown some brilliance for the Detroit Lions, they are now 0-2. In Week 2, Goff still doesn't seem to be all too comfortable with his new team just yet, as they had sputtered offensively in both games when it mattered most.

Edited by Henno van Deventer