Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive AFC title in 2021 with one eye on a trip to the Super Bowl. This time, however, the Chiefs will hope for a better outcome than the defeat they suffered at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Over the offseason, the Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line to protect their greatest asset, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and a stellar offense. In the small sample size that fans have seen from Mahomes and company this summer, they seem to be in sync and ready to roll this season.

Toughest games of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 schedule

#1 - Week 1 vs Cleveland Browns

The Chiefs will open Week 1 at home against the Cleveland Browns, a rematch of the divisional round playoff game from last season. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17 in that encounter. It wasn't a big deficit, though, and the Browns will have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back this season. The Chiefs may be favored, but Cleveland will give them a run for their money right out of the gate.

#2 - Week 5 vs Buffalo Bills

The Chiefs will have a few key matchups in the first few weeks of the season and hosting the Buffalo Bills is one of them. The Bills and Chiefs are pretty evenly matched on both offense and defense, and the AFC title game proved how hard each team was working to get to the Super Bowl. The Bills seemed fatigued at points but an early game between the two could be one of the most exciting showdowns of the regular season.

#3 - Week 16 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

As tough as this game will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it will be just as tough for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers are led on defense by T.J. Watt, who was 2020's lead candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Watt had 15 sacks and 41 quarterback hits last season. The Chiefs offense will need to bring their 'A' game to overcome Watt.

Easiest games of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 schedule

#1 - Week 4 at Philadelphia Eagles

A trip to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4 is going to be one of the easiest games of the season for the Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles don't have the defense to stop the Chiefs' offense, nor the power on offense to go up against the Chiefs' defense.

#2 - Week 3 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off an outstanding rookie season and the Los Angeles Chargers have continued to build around him. But this is a division game and the Chiefs have owned the AFC West for the last few seasons. This home game should be an easy win for Kansas City.

#3 - Week 6 at Washington Football Team

Washington has a great, young defense, but the Chiefs' offense is something else altogether. The visitors will be able to wear Washington down by the second half. Kansas City has been successful against NFC East teams, and this should be no different.

