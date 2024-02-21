10 best free agents in 2024 NFL offseason feat. Mike Evans

The NFL free agent class for 2024 could be sneakily good. It has plenty of star power and a few underrated pieces. It's a good time to be a team with cap space as there are more than a few major players available. Here are the best free agents in this class.

The best free agents in 2024 NFL offseason

10) Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs is a top free agent

It wasn't as great of a year for Josh Jacobs, but he has a proven track record and is only 26. He's far from the running back that has too much wear on his tires, so teams will be interested.

9) Tyron Smith

Where will Tyron Smith land?

Left tackle is an important position, and there are just not many better than Tyron Smith. It is hard to imagine the Dallas Cowboys not re-signing him, but he is a free agent and can land anywhere now.

8) Marcus Davenport

Marcus Davenport should be paid well

Marcus Davenport is one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL. Being that that is one of the premier defensive positions, he will be paid handsomely and will have more suitors than he can deal with.

7) Michael Pittman Jr.

Perhaps Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't carry the prestige of other free agent wide receivers, but he is younger than more than a few and has emerged as a true wide receiver one in this league. He will be paid as such.

6) Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is one of the best free agent running backs out there. There's certainly some cause for concern with his age (30) and his workload. He also had a bit of a down year last season. Nevertheless, he's a future Hall of Famer who has avoided a ton of major injuries, so he should have no shortage of suitors.

5) Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams is set to make bank

Leonard Williams is an impact defensive lineman who is not yet 30. That carries a ton of value in today's NFL. It carries so much value that Spotrac is projecting him to land the third-highest contract this offseason and first among non-QBs.

4) Mike Evans

Mike Evans is going to have a ton of teams lined up to get him. He is 30, but he's the most reliable pass-catcher out there. There are several WR-needy teams, including his offensive coordinator's new team in Carolina, that will likely try to throw the bank at him.

3) Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is the most reliable quarterback on the market. Assuming he can recover from his torn Achilles, he's a better option than most that aren't coming through the draft. Any team that needs just a QB should be in on Cousins.

2) Chris Jones

Chris Jones is perhaps the best defender on the market. His game-wrecking performance in the Super Bowl only cemented that. The Kansas City Chiefs have their work cut out for them to bring him back, though he said at the parade that he was going to return.

1) Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is all but a lock to be tagged and will almost assuredly be with the Cincinnati Bengals this season. However, as of now, he's a free agent and can be signed by anyone. That makes him highly coveted. He's the youngest wide receiver on the market who is also quite good.