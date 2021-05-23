10 reasons why Tom Brady is the NFL GOAT

Tom Brady is not physically gifted in any way. Brady's throws pale in comparison to Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. However, he is still the greatest quarterback of all time.

Here are ten reasons why Brady is the greatest player to ever play the sport.

#1 Brady's seven Super Bowl rings

At this point, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than some quarterback busts have played games in the NFL. He has more Super Bowl rings than any NFL franchise. If that isn't convincing, here are nine more reasons.

#2 Brady will still be playing at 44 years old

Remember when the clock started "ticking" when Tom Brady was 35? That was almost ten years ago. At 44 years old, Tom Brady is still grinding tape, taking hits, and winning football games almost a decade later. He's redefining what a quarterback's life expectancy can be.

#3 Sixth-round pick

Don't forget Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick in 2000. The pictures of him from the combine and his evaluations have become a running joke for decades at this point.

That time that @TomBrady shook Brian Urlacher out of his cleats. 😂😂



via @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/Iub4op8BLf — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 18, 2021

#4 2020's stats

Tom Brady's 2020 performance, in a vacuum, was a bonafide success. His stats would be impressive for any quarterback in any season. He posted almost a 4.0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and threw for over 4500 yards. He also threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In short, Brady's offense clicked at a level unlike most in the league in 2020.

"[The Bucs] peaked in the Super Bowl and everybody came back... That is horrifying! When [Tom Brady] was kept clean, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If that offensive line is healthy, watch out."@minakimes doesn't see the Bucs slowing down any time soon 😬 pic.twitter.com/m7hWkAV1SA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 17, 2021

#5 Won a Super Bowl with two different teams

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots numerous times but he also won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He joins Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

#6 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons

Sorry Falcons fans, this will be brought up again. The comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was the largest overcome deficit in a Super Bowl game ever.

It looked like it was going to be Brady's worst loss in a Super Bowl but ended up being his greatest. Down 28-3 near the end of the third quarter, Brady and the Patriots played a perfect game. Coupled with a few mistakes from the Falcons, the Patriots won the game in overtime.

#7 Made the playoffs every year as the healthy starter except 2002

Ah, the Super Bowl hangover even got the great Tom Brady once. The other year the Patriots missed the playoffs was when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury and his backup had to play out the season. Still, reaching the playoffs that many times in one's career is a massive accomplishment.

#8 Defeated 31 NFL teams at least once

If a player plays enough football at a high enough level, they'll eventually beat every team in the league. Fittingly, the only team missing is Tom Brady's de facto alma mater, the New England Patriots, who Brady will face in Week Four of this season.

#9 34-11 playoff record

Tom Brady is averaging three wins for each loss in the playoffs. Assuming the team gets a bye, it only takes three playoff wins in a row to win the Super Bowl. Therefore, Tom Brady is averaging a Super Bowl for every playoff loss. That is incredible.

#10 Super Bowl win in first full season

Teams usually have big hopes for young quarterbacks in their first full season as a starter but winning the Super Bowl is a bit much. However, Brady got it done in 2001.